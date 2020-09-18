Ndị atụmatụ Self-certification form metụtara - FIRS

Gọọmentị Naịjirịa ehiwela atụmatụ ọhụrụ a ga-eji na-anata ndị mmadụ njirimara a kpọrọ "Self Certification form" .

Gọọmentị sị ha ga-anata ndị emeghị iha ego dị n'ụlọakụ ha.

Dịka gọọmentị Naịjirịa kwupụtara ihe a n'ụbọchị Tọọzde, ọtụtụ mmadụ gbarụrụ ihu banyere ya, gụnyere na Naịjirịa nwere ọtụtụ usoro e ji anata ndị mmadụ njirimara.

Atụmatụ ndị a gụnyere "Bank Verification Number", "Tax Identification Number", "National Identification Number" nakwa ndị ọzọ.

Ndị atụmatụ a metụtara

Dịka ngalaba na-anata ụtụisi bụ nke Bekee kpọrọ Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) siri kọwa, na ọ bụ ndị a kpọrọ "Reportable Persons" nwere ego n'ụlọakụ ha kpọrọ Reportable Financial Institutions".

Gịnị bụ "Reportable Persons"

Akwụkwo eji edenye aha n'atụmatụ a

Na nkọwa okwu ụtụisi, onye a kpọrọ "Reportable Person" bụ ndị si n'ofesi bi na mba ebe ha kwesịrị ịkwụ ụtụisi. Nke pụtara na mmadụ niile bi Naịjirịa, n'agbanyeghị mba ha si, kwesịrị ịkwụ Naịjirịa ụtụisi.

Ndị iwu ọhụrụ a kachasị metụta

Dịka ngalaba FIRS siri kọwaa, ọ bụ ndị abụghị ndị Naịjirịa na ụlọọrụ abụghị nke Naịjirịa ka iwu a kachasị metụta.

Nkọwa a FIRS wetere na-abịa ka ndị mmadụ gbarụchara ihu banyere atụmatụ ị sị ha gaa debanye aha n'akwụkwọ ọzọ.

Ọ pụtara ihe na gọọmentị meghere n'ozi mbụ ha gbasara nke mere ka ha riọ mgbaghara.

