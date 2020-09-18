Ndị atụmatụ Self-certification form metụtara - FIRS
Gọọmentị Naịjirịa ehiwela atụmatụ ọhụrụ a ga-eji na-anata ndị mmadụ njirimara a kpọrọ "Self Certification form" .
Gọọmentị sị ha ga-anata ndị emeghị iha ego dị n'ụlọakụ ha.
Dịka gọọmentị Naịjirịa kwupụtara ihe a n'ụbọchị Tọọzde, ọtụtụ mmadụ gbarụrụ ihu banyere ya, gụnyere na Naịjirịa nwere ọtụtụ usoro e ji anata ndị mmadụ njirimara.
Atụmatụ ndị a gụnyere "Bank Verification Number", "Tax Identification Number", "National Identification Number" nakwa ndị ọzọ.
Ndị atụmatụ a metụtara
Dịka ngalaba na-anata ụtụisi bụ nke Bekee kpọrọ Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) siri kọwa, na ọ bụ ndị a kpọrọ "Reportable Persons" nwere ego n'ụlọakụ ha kpọrọ Reportable Financial Institutions".
Gịnị bụ "Reportable Persons"
Na nkọwa okwu ụtụisi, onye a kpọrọ "Reportable Person" bụ ndị si n'ofesi bi na mba ebe ha kwesịrị ịkwụ ụtụisi. Nke pụtara na mmadụ niile bi Naịjirịa, n'agbanyeghị mba ha si, kwesịrị ịkwụ Naịjirịa ụtụisi.
Ndị iwu ọhụrụ a kachasị metụta
Dịka ngalaba FIRS siri kọwaa, ọ bụ ndị abụghị ndị Naịjirịa na ụlọọrụ abụghị nke Naịjirịa ka iwu a kachasị metụta.
This is to clarify the publication for financial institutions account holders in Nigeria to complete the self certification form, pursuant to the Income Tax (Common Reporting Standard) Regulations 2019 which is for the fulfilment of Automatic Exchange of Information Requirements. https://t.co/2H6Hedbnv3— FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) September 18, 2020
Nkọwa a FIRS wetere na-abịa ka ndị mmadụ gbarụchara ihu banyere atụmatụ ị sị ha gaa debanye aha n'akwụkwọ ọzọ.
Ọ pụtara ihe na gọọmentị meghere n'ozi mbụ ha gbasara nke mere ka ha riọ mgbaghara.
We apologize for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly pic.twitter.com/KBiPh0lCwJ— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 18, 2020
