Independence Day Nigeria: Ihe gbara ọkpụrụkpụ Onyeisiala Buhari kwuru ka ọ na-ekele Naịjirịa
Onyeisiala Naịjiria bụ Muhammadu Buhari ekwuola okwu dịka Naịjiria na-eme ncheta afọ 60 ha nwerela onwe ha n'aka mba Briten.
Onyeisiala Buhari kwuru maka njem Naịjirịa kemgbe afọ 1960 mba ahụ nwerala onwe ha, na etu ihe si kwụrụ ugbua.
Lee ihe gbara ọkpụrụkpụ o kwuru
Ọ malitere sị na ọ dị mkpa itule uche banyere etu Naịjiria si rute ebe ọ nọ ugbua, nke ga-eme ka mba a nwee ike ijikọ aka ọnụ wee toruo ebe ndị bi na ya na-atụ anya itoru dịka mba siri ike na-enweghi ihe pụrụ ikweli ya, ma bụrụ ebe olileanya na otu ohere ruru ma onye ukwu ma onye nta ga-ejikọ mba a.
Fellow Nigerians,— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2020
I speak to you today as your President and fellow citizen on this epoch occasion of our country’s 60th independence Anniversary.
Buhari kwukwara na Naịjirịa ji mkpebi itinye uche na nrụgharị, inye aka nakwa ikpezi pụta agha Naịjirịa na Biafra. Mkpebia a nyere aka nye anyị mepee obodo pụrụiche ma hazie ọrụ gọọmentị iji nyere gọọmentị aka.
O kwuru na mgbe Naịjirịa natachara nnwereonwe, na Naịjirịa malitere ito na-abawanye site n'atụmatụ na iwu ndị e wepụtara nke metụtara mpaghara dị iche iche n'akụnaụba obodo.
Mana ọ sị na agha Naịjirịa na Biafra bere ya bụ atụmatụ ọdụdụ.
Upon attaining independence, Nigeria’s growth trajectory was anchored on policies and programmes that positively impacted on all sectors of the economy. However, this journey was cut short by the 30-months of civil war.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2020
Naịjirịa mere ọfụma ma banye ọchịchị ndị nkiti tupu ndị agha abịa ghasaa ya.
Buhari sị na ndị agha chịri Naịjirịa ruo afọ 29 n'ime afọ 60.
Buhari kwuru na Naịjirịa malitere ịga ọfụma dika alụchara afgha Naịjirịa na Biafra tupui ndị agha abịa nara ọchịchị ọzọ
This positive trajectory continued with a return to democratic government which was truncated by another round of military rule.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2020
Nsogbu Naịjirịa si n'ịkpa oke aghara aghara
Buhari sị na ọkankụ nsogbu Naịjirịa na-enwe sitere n'oke agbụrụ ezigbiezi ndị mmadụ na-arụrụ aka kwa mgbe.
An underlying cause of most of the problems we have faced as a nation is our consistent harping on artificially contrived fault-lines that we have harboured and allowed unnecessarily to fester.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2020
Buahrị sị ọru gọọmentị, uweojii, ụlọikpe, ndị agha lara azọ ọfụma na Naịjirịa.
Ọ sịkwa na ndị mmadụ na-ahụ onwe ha dịka ndị si mpaghara dị iche iche tupu ha ahụ onwe ha ka ndị Naịjirịa bụ ihe mbụ a ga-etinye uche na ya tupu agwa n'ihu imezi NAỊJIRỊA.
Ọ sị na ndị Naịjirịa na-agba mbọ ebe niile nke bụ ezigbote ụzọ a ga-esi hazie nsogbu a.
To start this healing process, we are already blessed with the most important asset any nation requires for such – OUR PEOPLE – and this has manifested globally in the exploits of Nigerians in many fields.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 1, 2020
