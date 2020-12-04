Tekno, Davido na Falz na aha ndị otiegwu ndị ọzọ nwere ike irite nzere 'Headie nke afọ 2020

Tekno, Simi na Davido

Ebe foto si, Tekno/Simi/Davido/Instagram

Emume nturuugo "Headie" atụnyela n'ụkwụ, oge e ji ama mbe na abọ nke bụ oke n'ihe gbasara ndị tipụtara egwu na-amasị ọha.

Ndị aha ha pụtara na ha nwere ike ibu isi a la n'afọ gụnyere nwa afọ Tekno, Davido, Falz nakwa Simi.

Lee ụfọdụ ndị aha ha dị na ndị nwere ike ibu isi ai ahụ laa n'afọ 2020:

Nke kachasị amasị ndị na-ekiri (Headies' viewer's choice)

Ndị a nwere ike irite ya nturuugo onye akachasị ele egwu ya:

1. Davido

2. Omah lay

3. Burna Boy

4. Falz

5. Fireboy DML

6. Mayorkun

7. Dj Neptune

8. Wizkid

Ndị batara ahịa egwu ọhụrụ (Rookie of the year):

Ndị a tipụtara egwu mbụ ha nwere ike irite ya:

1. Olakira

2. Alpha p

3. Jamopyper

4. Zinoleesky

5. Bad boy timz

"Best pop single"

Na ndị tipụtara egwu 'pop', lee ndị nwere ike irite ntutuugo:

1. Billionaire - Teni

2. Nobody - Dj Neptune feat. Joeboy & Mr. eazi.

3. Lady - Rema

4. Fem - Davido

5. Joro - Wizkid

6. Skeletun - Tekno

Egwụ ọakibe nke afọ a (Song of the year):

Na ndị tipụtara egwu ọkachamma n'afọ, lee ndị nwere ike imeri:

1. Fem - Davido

2. Nobody - Dj Neptune feat. Joeboy & Mr. eazi

3. Joro - Wizkid

4. Mafo - Naira Marley

5. Duduke - Simi

Ndị tipụtara egwu gbaliri (Next rated):

A na-atụ anya na otu n'ime ndị a ga-emeri:

1. Tems

2. Omah lay

3. Oxlade

4. Bella Shmurda

Otiegwy kachasị nke afọ a(Artiste of the year):

Otu n'ime ndị a ga-ebu isi ahụ laa:

1. Burna boy

2. Davido

3. Wizkid

4. Mayorkun

5. Tiwa savage

Nzere "Songwriter of the year"

Ndị so na ndị nwere ike inweta nzere onye egwu o dere kachasị mma gụnyere:

1. Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi - duduke)

2. Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML - dreamer)

3. Damini Ogulu (Burna boy - way too big)

4. Stanley Omah Didia (Omah lay - bad influence)

5. Sadiq Onifade (Wurld - ghost town)

6. Adekunle Kosoko (1 milli)

Aka ochie n'agụmegwu(Hall of fame):

King Sunny Ade

Nkwanyere ukwu dị iche:

  • Eedris Abdulkareem
  • Timaya