Tekno, Davido na Falz na aha ndị otiegwu ndị ọzọ nwere ike irite nzere 'Headie nke afọ 2020
Emume nturuugo "Headie" atụnyela n'ụkwụ, oge e ji ama mbe na abọ nke bụ oke n'ihe gbasara ndị tipụtara egwu na-amasị ọha.
Ndị aha ha pụtara na ha nwere ike ibu isi a la n'afọ gụnyere nwa afọ Tekno, Davido, Falz nakwa Simi.
Lee ụfọdụ ndị aha ha dị na ndị nwere ike ibu isi ai ahụ laa n'afọ 2020:
Nke kachasị amasị ndị na-ekiri (Headies' viewer's choice)
Ndị a nwere ike irite ya nturuugo onye akachasị ele egwu ya:
1. Davido
2. Omah lay
3. Burna Boy
4. Falz
5. Fireboy DML
6. Mayorkun
7. Dj Neptune
8. Wizkid
Ndị batara ahịa egwu ọhụrụ (Rookie of the year):
Ndị a tipụtara egwu mbụ ha nwere ike irite ya:
1. Olakira
2. Alpha p
3. Jamopyper
4. Zinoleesky
5. Bad boy timz
"Best pop single"
Na ndị tipụtara egwu 'pop', lee ndị nwere ike irite ntutuugo:
1. Billionaire - Teni
2. Nobody - Dj Neptune feat. Joeboy & Mr. eazi.
3. Lady - Rema
4. Fem - Davido
5. Joro - Wizkid
6. Skeletun - Tekno
Egwụ ọakibe nke afọ a (Song of the year):
Na ndị tipụtara egwu ọkachamma n'afọ, lee ndị nwere ike imeri:
1. Fem - Davido
2. Nobody - Dj Neptune feat. Joeboy & Mr. eazi
3. Joro - Wizkid
4. Mafo - Naira Marley
5. Duduke - Simi
Ndị tipụtara egwu gbaliri (Next rated):
A na-atụ anya na otu n'ime ndị a ga-emeri:
1. Tems
2. Omah lay
3. Oxlade
4. Bella Shmurda
Otiegwy kachasị nke afọ a(Artiste of the year):
Otu n'ime ndị a ga-ebu isi ahụ laa:
1. Burna boy
2. Davido
3. Wizkid
4. Mayorkun
5. Tiwa savage
Nzere "Songwriter of the year"
Ndị so na ndị nwere ike inweta nzere onye egwu o dere kachasị mma gụnyere:
1. Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi - duduke)
2. Adedamola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML - dreamer)
3. Damini Ogulu (Burna boy - way too big)
4. Stanley Omah Didia (Omah lay - bad influence)
5. Sadiq Onifade (Wurld - ghost town)
6. Adekunle Kosoko (1 milli)
Aka ochie n'agụmegwu(Hall of fame):
King Sunny Ade
Nkwanyere ukwu dị iche:
- Eedris Abdulkareem
- Timaya