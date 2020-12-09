Google top search Nigeria 2020: Ofe egusi, ofe ọha na ihe ndị ọzọ ndị Naịjirịa kachasị chọọ na google
Ụlọọrụ igwe e ji achọ ihe n'ịtaneti wepụtara ụfọdụ ihe na aha ndị Naịjirịa kachasị chọọ n'ịtaneti n'afọ 2020.
Ihe ndị akachasị chọọ gụnyere aha mmadụ, egwu, nri, ajụjụ ndị akachasị jụọ dgz.
A bịa na nri ofe egwusi, ofe ọha, achịcha (bread) so na ndị akachasị chọọ.
Nri iri akachasị chọọ (Naịjirịa)
1.Pornstar martini recipe
2.Puff puff recipe
3.Pancake recipe
4.Red velvet cake recipe
5.Meat pie recipe
6.Chin chin recipe
7.Bread recipe
8.Chocolate cake recipe
9.Oha soup recipe
10.Egusi soup recipe
Ndị a bụ ndị mmadụ akachasị chọọ n'igwe 'google search' n'afọ 2020.
Mmadụ iri akachasị chọọ (Naịjirịa)
1.Joe Biden
2.Rema
3.Naira Marley
4.Rahama Sadau
5.Hushpuppi
6.Laycon
7.Kamala Harris
8.Omah Lay
9.Maryam Sanda
10.Kai Havertz
Lee aha egwu iri akachasị chọọ n'ịntanetị n'afọ 2020
Egwu iri akachasị achọ (Naịjirịa)
1.Davido - Fem
2.Simi - Duduke
3.XXXTentacion - Bad
4.Betty - Butter
5.Rema- Ginger me
6.Rema - Woman
7.Burna Boy - Wonderful
8.Patoranking - Abule
9.Naira Marley - Tesumole
10.Davido ft Nicki Minaj - Holy Ground
Ajụjụ ndị Naịjirịa kachasị chọọ gụnyere ajụjụ dịka kedụ etu e si eme achịcha
Ajụjụ ndị mmadụ kachasị jụọ (Naịjirịa)
1.Who is the new President of America?
2.School resumption in Nigeria?
3.How to make hand sanitizer
4.Who is George Floyd?
5.How to make face mask
6.Who is Joe Biden?
7.Who is Laycon?
8.How to make cake
9.Who is Aisha Yesufu?
10.How to make bread?
Ihe iri ndị ọzọ akachasị achọ (Naịjirịa)
1.Coronavirus
2.US election
3.Joe Biden
4.Google Classroom
5.ASUU
6.Zoom Live
7.Rema
8.Naira Marley
9.Rahama Sadau
10.Hushpuppi