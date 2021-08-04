Sunday Igboho: Ihe ụlọikpe kpebiri maka mmadụ 12 ndị otu Sunday Igboho e ji eji
Akụkọ na-eru anyị ntị ugbua bụ na ụlọikpe Ukwu n'Abụja atọhapụla ụmụazụ Sunday Adeyemo bụ onye ana etu Sunday Igboho.
Ọkaiwu ukwu bụ Obiora Egwuatu sị ka DSS hapụ mmadụ iri na abụọ ahụ ka ha sị n'ụlọ na-abịa ikpe na mkpanaka dị iche iche.
Ndị a atọhapụrụ bụ ndị ya na Sunday Igboho na-azọ nwereonwe ndị Yoruba.
Ụlọikpe sịrị na mmadụ asọtọ ndị nke mba ga-akwụ mkpanaka dị nde Naịra ise (N5,000,000) ebe mmadụ anọ ana ekpe ikpe ọchụ ka enyere nde Naịra iri (N10,000,000) iji tọhapụ ha.