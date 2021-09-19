Abdulaziz Chivuzor Ude: Lee ihe anyị chọpụtara maka odogwu a biputere akwụkwọ 'Things Fall Apart'
Ọtụtụ mmadụ amaghị nnukwu mmọnwụ a Oliver De Coque gụrụ n'egwu kemgbe eri bụ onye e liri ụnyaahụ bụ Satọde 18-9-2021.
Lee ihe ụfọdụ pụrụiche ịkwesiri ịma maka ya.
Ezigbo aha ya bụ Abdulaziz Chivuzor Ude.
Ọ bụ onye Abor dị n'Enugu steeti, Nigeria.
Amụrụ ya ọnwa Septemba 30, 1940
Aha nwunye ya bụ Maimuna Ude
Ọ bụ ya biputere akwụkwọ "Things Fall Apart" nke Chinua Achebe dere n'afọ 1958.
Ọ gụrụ na st. Patrick's School, Ogbete. Enugu, 1947-56
Gụkwa na College of the Immaculate Conception, Enugu, 1957-63
Si ebe ahụ gụọ na The British Drama League, London, 1964
Gakwa na Banyezie Queen's College, University of Oxford, England, 1964-68 bụ ebe ọ gụrụ philosophy, economics na politics
Ọ gakwara Columbia University. Morningsidc Heights, New York, USA, 1968-69 ebe ọ nọ gụọ International relation ya bụ mmekọrịta mba na mba.
Mechaa kuzie na College of the Immaculate Conception, Enugu, 1963-64
Mechaa buru Editor, Anchor Books. Double Day and Company Inc., 1969-73
Ọ mechara malite ụlọọrụ na-ebiputa akwụkwọ akpọrọ Nok Publishers International, New York.
O so na ndị isi ụlọọrụ ntaakụkọ na Naịjirịa a kpọrọ Newswatch Communications Ltd kemgbe 1984
Abdulaziz bụ onye na-ebiputa akwụkwọ bụrụkwa onye ihe gbasa akwụkwọ na-echụ ụra.
A ma ya dịka onye dị umeala bụrukwa onye obi ebere na-enyere ndị nọ na nsogbu aka.
Ọ bụ onye ụka Alakụba.
Abdulaziz so tinye aka n'akwụkwọ maka ike Anambra, Enugu, Delta na Ebonyi steeti mgbe Ibrahim Babangida na-achị.
O nwepụtara ụgbọelu ya e ji bugharịa mmadụ dịka Alex Ekwueme, Chike Edozie, Akanu Ibiam, Chief CC Onoh na Dr Okadigbo maka ịhe gbasara okwu steeti ndị ahụ.
Ọ bụ n'ụlọ ya dị na 59 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, ka a nọ mee ihe niile dị n'ike steeti ndị ahụ.
Ụlọọrụ ndị Abdulaziz Chivuzor Ude nọ n'isi ya
Nok book publishing Enugu, New York, London na Lagos bụ nke biputara akwụkwọ Chinweizu Chinweizu akpọrọ " The West and the Rest of Us" na nke Romanus Egudu bụ "Study of Four West Africans" wdz.
The Financial Post Communications Ltd, Lagos, 1988
Tanhigh Holdings Ltd
Trans Sahel Airlines Ltd
150 Estates Nigeria Ltd
Tanhigh Finance Ltd
Ọ bụ otu n'ime ndị isi African Business Roundtable
African Development Bank
British Drama Board
Nturu ugo o ritere
Nobel Patron of the Arts
Ghana Association of Writers, 1990
Talent Hunter of the Year
Man of the Year, Nigeria Union of Journalists, 1992
Industry/ Personality Eko Award, 1992
Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary Club. Abakpa Nike
Zik Prize in Uadership (Business), 1995
Ebube Ndi Muslim of Igboland,
Oduneje Ogu of Abor Boroji of Lagos,