Rev Father Edwin Obiora : Etu m si bụru Fada mbụ chịrị echichi SAN
Rev. Fr. Edwin Obiora abụrụla ụkọchukwu mbụ ritere ọkwa Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Ọkwa Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) bụ nke kachasị ukwu n'ọrụ ọkaiwu na Naịjirịa.
Fr Obiora gwara BBC Igbo etu o si emekọta ọrụ ụkọchukwu na ọrụ ọkaiwu ya tụmadị ogo SAN ya .
made history to became the first Catholic Priest in Nigeria who would be conferred the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria; SAN. The title Senior Advocate of Nigeria is the highest rank that legal practitioners in Nigeria can aspire to have. It's a rank given to lawyers who have distinguished themselves in law practice.
Fr. Obiora sits down with BBC Igbo to share how he was able to combine his pastoral duties with the years of hard work that is required for one to rise to the exalted rank of a SAN.
Nje m ị bụ Fada mbụ chịrị echichi SAN - Fr. Obiora