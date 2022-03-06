Archbishop A.J.V Obinna retirement: Ihe ị kwesịrị ịma maka Bishop Lucius Ugorji ga-anọchi ya
Pope Francis akpọpụtala aha Bishọp Lucius Ugorji dịka onye ga-anọchi anya Archbishop Anthony J.V Obinna n'ọkwa Archbishọp nke Owerri Dayọsis.
Nke a na-abịa dịka Archbishọp Obinna ji aka ya wụsa ọwa dịka ọ gbarala afọ 75 bụ afọ ndị ụkọchukwu ụka Katọlik ji ala ezumike nka.
Ndị Papal Nuncio kwuputere maka nhọpụta ọhụrụ a na nzukọ ndị Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) nke mbụ n'afọ 2022 a na-eme n'Abuja.
Ihe ị kwesịrị ịma maka Archbishop Anthony .J. V. Obinna
- Ọ bụ Bishọp nke Owerri, Imo steeti ruo mgbe ọ wụsara ọwa.
- A mụrụ ya n'ụbọchị 26 nke ọnwa Juun, afọ 1946
- E chiri ya ụkọchukwu n'ụbọchị itoolu nke ọnwa Epreelụ afọ 1972.
- E chiri ya echichi nke Bekee kpọrọ Episcopal n'ụbọchị anọ nke ọnwa Septemba 1993.
- E bugoro ya n'ọkwa Archbishọp n'ụbọchị 26 nke ọnwa Maachị afọ 1994
- Ọ bụ Archbishọp mbụ nke Archdayọsis nke Owerri, ma si n'ụlọụka Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri achịkwa dayọsis ya.
Ihe ị kwesịrị ịma maka Bishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji
- Ọ bụ Bishọp nke Umuahia, Abịa steeti.
- Ọ bụ osote onyeisi otu jikọtara ndị Bishọp ụka Katọlik nke Naịjiria (Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria).
- Ọ bụkwa ihe a kpọrọ "Apostolic Administrator" onye nchịkọta Apọstọlik nke ndị Ahiara, Mbaise, Imo steeti, n'ụbọchị 19 nke ọnwa Febrụwarị, afọ 2018.
- A mụrụ ya n'ụbọchị 13 nke ọnwa Jenụwarị afọ 1952.
- E chiri ya ụkọchukwu n'ụbọchị 16 nke ọnwa Epreelụ afọ 1977
- E chiri ya echichi nke Bekee kpọrọ Episcopal n'ụbọchị mbụ nke ọnwa Julaị afọ 1990.