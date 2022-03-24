Moses Ebere, onye mmepụta ejije Nollywood a ma ama alaala mụọ
Otu onye katara ahụ n'a imepụta ejije na Nollywood bụ Moses Ebere, anwụọla.
Dịka ogbo ya bụ Sunny Mac Don, si gwa BBC Igbo na-ekwentị, Ebere, onye nwe ụlọrụ mmepụta ihe ejije a kpọrọ, 'Aim and See Entertainment', "nwụrụ abalị abụọ gara aga".
Macdon gara n'ihu sị, " Ọ yaghị ahụ. Ọ labara ahụ. Ọ nabara ụra rahụ o teteghị."
Ihe ndị i kwesịrị ị ma maka Moses Ebere
- Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ na mahadum 'University of Benin'
- Ihe ejiji ọ hazierela gụnyere 'Spanner Goes to Jail'
- Ebere bụ onye Abia steeti
Akụkọ ka na-abịa.