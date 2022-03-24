Moses Ebere, onye mmepụta ejije Nollywood a ma ama alaala mụọ

Moses Ebere

Ebe foto si, Moses Ebere

Otu onye katara ahụ n'a imepụta ejije na Nollywood bụ Moses Ebere, anwụọla.

Dịka ogbo ya bụ Sunny Mac Don, si gwa BBC Igbo na-ekwentị, Ebere, onye nwe ụlọrụ mmepụta ihe ejije a kpọrọ, 'Aim and See Entertainment', "nwụrụ abalị abụọ gara aga".

Macdon gara n'ihu sị, " Ọ yaghị ahụ. Ọ labara ahụ. Ọ nabara ụra rahụ o teteghị."

Ihe ndị i kwesịrị ị ma maka Moses Ebere

  • Ọ gụrụ akwụkwọ na mahadum 'University of Benin'
  • Ihe ejiji ọ hazierela gụnyere 'Spanner Goes to Jail'
  • Ebere bụ onye Abia steeti

Akụkọ ka na-abịa.