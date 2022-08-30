Iwu niile Muhammadu Buhari binyere aka kemgbe ọ banyere ọchịchị
Onyeisiala Muhammadu Buhari ebinyela aka n'iwu ọhụrụ asatọ nke ụlọomeiwu wegaara ya.
O doghi anya mgbe o binyere aka n'iwu ndị ahụ kpọm kwem mana onye enyemaka ya n'ihe gbasara ụlọomeiwu bụ Nasir Illa weputara ozi maka nke a.
Iwu asatọ ndị ahụ metụtara mgbasaozi, ahụike, mwulite obodo nakwa mgbanwe ihu ịgwe.
Ha bụ:
- Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria
- Civil Aviation Act
- Nigerian Metrological Agency
- Pharmacy Council of Nigeria
- Nigerian Council for Management Development
- National Institute of Credit Administration
- Chartered Institute Of Social Work Practitioners
- Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria
Iwu asatọ ndị a ga-esonye iwu iri ndị ọzọ nke onyeisiala Muhammadu Buhari binyerela aka kemgbe agba nke abụọ n'ọchịchị ya.
N'ime iwu ndị o binyere aka n'agba nke abụọ ọchịchị ya, abụo n'ime ha wuru ewu mgbe o binyere aka na ya.
Otu n'ime ha bụ iwu kpuchiri ntuliaka bụ Electoral Act 2022.
Ụlọikpe kachasị tụpụrụ ikpe Onyeisiala Naịjirịa bụ Muhammadu Buhari gbara ịkachapụ s 84(12) nke iwu ọhụrụ Electoral Act nke o binyeburu aka.
Ndị ọkaikpe asaa lebara ya bụ okwu anya tụpụrụ ma kpọo ya "mmebi iwu e ji ekpe ikpe"
Aokmaye Agim bụ onye gụpụtara mkpebi ahụ kwuru na onyeisiala Buhari enweghi ike ibinye aka n'iwu ọhụrụ ma tụgharịa sị ndị ọkaikpe kagbuo ya.
"O nweghi ebe ọbụla n'iwu Naịjirịa nyere onyeisiala ikike ịgbagha iwu ọbụla ma o binyechaa ya aka" ka Agim kwuru.
Cheta na ọ bụ n'ọnwa Febụwarị afọ 2022 ka onyeisiala Buhari binyere aka na ya bụ iwu.
Lezie ndekọ iwu niile onyeisiala Muhammadu Buhari binyere aka kemgbe afọ 2015.
Ha pụtara iwu iri asatọ na otu (81) ya bụ n'ime iwu karịrị otu puku na narị abụọ ndị omeiwu nyere ikike ịgafe.
- Water Resources (Amendment) Act 2016
- Veterinary Surgeons Amendment Act 2016
- Utilities Charges Commission Amendment Act 2016
- University of Abuja Amendment Act 2016
- Treaties to Establish African Economic Community Relating to Pan African Parliament Accession and Jurisdiction Amendment Act 2016
- Telecommunications and Postal Offences Amendment Act 2016
- Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019
- Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Amendment Act 2016
- Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act 2017
- Railway Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2017
- Advertising Practitioners Registration Etc Amendment Act 2016
- Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute Amendment Act 2016
- Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Act 2019
- Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2017
- Anti-Torture Act, 2017
- Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (Amendment) Act, 2019
- Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement) Act, 2017
- Bees Import Control and Management Amendment Act 2016
- Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2017
- Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2017
- Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Amendment Act 2016
- Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act 2017
- Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Fourth Alteration, No 4) Act 2017
- Credit Reporting Act 2017
- Defence Space Administration Establishment Act 2016
- Demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Act, 2018
- Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018
- Endangered Species Control of International Trade and Traffic Amendment Act 2016
- Extradition (Amendment) Act, 2018
- FCT High Court Number of Judges Amendment Act 2016
- Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018
- Federal Capital Territory Hospitals Management Board (Establishment) Act 2019
- Federal Capital Territory Primary Health Care Board Act 2019
- Federal Capital Territory Water Board (Establishment) Act, 2017
- Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Act, 2017
- Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018
- Federal Polytechnic Daura, Kastina State (Establishment) Act 2019
- Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe State (Establishment) Act 2019
- Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019
- Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, (Establishment) Act, 2017
- Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (Establishment), Act, 2018
- Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2018
- Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Act 2019
- Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017
- Medical Residency Training Act, 2017
- Mortgage Institutions Amendment Act 2016
- National Agricultural Land Development Authority Amendment Act 2016
- National Agricultural Seeds Council Act 2019
- National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds Registration Etc Amendment Act 2016
- National Environment Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Act, 2018
- National Film and Video Censors Board Amendment Act 2016
- National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (Establishment) Act, 2017
- National Institute of Construction, Technology and Management (Establishment) Act 2019
- National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Act, 2017
- National Judicial Institute Amendment Act 2016
- National Minimum Wage Act, 2019
- National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2017
- Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2017
- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Establishment) Act, 2018
- Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (Establishment) Act 2019
- Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act 2019
- Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019
- Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act 2018
- Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geoscience, Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018
- Oaths Amendment Act 2016
- Pension Rights of Judges Amendment Act 2017
- Petroleum Training Institute (Amendment) Act, 2017
- Prevention of Crimes Amendment Act 2016
- Produce Enforcement of ExpoDate Assented to: 18/11/2016ViewQuantity Surveyors Registration (Amendment) Act 2016
- Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020
- Electoral Act, 2022
- Finance Act, 2020
- Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022
- Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019
- Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act 2022
- Petroleum Industry Act 2021
- Police Act, 2020
- Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022
- Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022