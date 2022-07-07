UK Government resignations: Ole ndị gbarala arụkwaghịm, ole ndị ka nọ?
Resigned
Cabinet
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak
- Health Secretary Sajid Javid
- Welsh Secretary Simon Hart
- Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
Ministers
- Will Quince, education minister
- Alex Chalk, solicitor general
- Robin Walker, education minister
- John Glen, Treasury minister
- Victoria Atkins, justice minister
- Jo Churchill, environment minister
- Stuart Andrew, housing minister
- Kemi Badenoch, levelling up minister
- Neil O'Brien, levelling up minister
- Alex Burghart, education minister
- Lee Rowley, business minister
- Julia Lopez, culture minister
- Mims Davies, work and pensions minister
- Rachel Maclean, Home Office minister
- Mike Freer, equalities minister
- Edward Argar, health minister
- Helen Whately, treasury minister
- Damian Hinds, security minister
- Parliamentary private secretaries
- Jonathan Gullis, Northern Ireland Office
- Saqib Bhatti, Department of Health and Social Care
- Nicola Richards, Department of Transport
- Virginia Crosbie, Welsh Office
- Laura Trott, Department of Transport
- Felicity Buchan, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Selaine Saxby, Treasury
- Claire Coutinho, Treasury
- David Johnston, Department for Education
- Duncan Baker, Department for Levelling Up
- Craig Williams, TreasuryMark Logan, Northern Ireland Office
- Sara Britcliffe, Department for Education
- Ruth Edwards, Scottish Office
- Peter Gibson, Department for International Trade
- James Sunderland, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Jacob Young, Department for Levelling Up
- Mark Fletcher, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- James Daly, Department for Work and Pensions
- Danny Kruger, Department for Levelling Up
- Gareth Davies, Department of Health and Social Care
Ndị ọzọ
- Bim Afolami, vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for youth
- Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco
- Theodora Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya
- David Duguid, trade envoy to Angola and Zambia
- David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand
Ndị a chụrụ ọrụ
- Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove
Ndị ekwupụtabeghị obi ha
- Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis
- Home Office Minister Kit Malthouse
- Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams
- Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Evans
Ndị ka nọ n'ọrụ - mana na-asị ka Boris Johnson pụọ
- Home Secretary Priti Patel
- Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
- Attorney General Suella Braverman
- Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
Ndị ka nọ n'ọrụ
- New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi
- New Health Secretary Steve Barclay
- New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan
- Deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
- Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
- Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
- Scotland Secretary Alister Jack
- Environment Secretary George Eustice
- Leader of the House Mark Spencer
- Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries
- Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey
- Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg
- Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris
- Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke
- International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan