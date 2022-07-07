UK Government resignations: Ole ndị gbarala arụkwaghịm, ole ndị ka nọ?

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid gbara arụkwaghị m si ọchịchị Boris Johnson n'abalị Tuesday. O jiri ịgba arụkwaghị m site na ọrụ gọọmenti.

Ebe foto si, PA Media

Nkọwa foto,

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid gbara arụkwaghị m si ọchịchị Boris Johnson n'abalị Tuzde. O jiri ịgba arụkwaghị m site na ọrụ gọọmenti.

Resigned

Ebe foto si, Getty Images

Nkọwa foto,

Ndị ọrụ Boris Johnson

Cabinet

  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak
  • Health Secretary Sajid Javid
  • Welsh Secretary Simon Hart
  • Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis

Ministers

  • Will Quince, education minister
  • Alex Chalk, solicitor general
  • Robin Walker, education minister
  • John Glen, Treasury minister
  • Victoria Atkins, justice minister
  • Jo Churchill, environment minister
  • Stuart Andrew, housing minister
  • Kemi Badenoch, levelling up minister
  • Neil O'Brien, levelling up minister
  • Alex Burghart, education minister
  • Lee Rowley, business minister
  • Julia Lopez, culture minister
  • Mims Davies, work and pensions minister
  • Rachel Maclean, Home Office minister
  • Mike Freer, equalities minister
  • Edward Argar, health minister
  • Helen Whately, treasury minister
  • Damian Hinds, security minister
  • Parliamentary private secretaries
  • Jonathan Gullis, Northern Ireland Office
  • Saqib Bhatti, Department of Health and Social Care
  • Nicola Richards, Department of Transport
  • Virginia Crosbie, Welsh Office
  • Laura Trott, Department of Transport
  • Felicity Buchan, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • Selaine Saxby, Treasury
  • Claire Coutinho, Treasury
  • David Johnston, Department for Education
  • Duncan Baker, Department for Levelling Up
  • Craig Williams, TreasuryMark Logan, Northern Ireland Office
  • Sara Britcliffe, Department for Education
  • Ruth Edwards, Scottish Office
  • Peter Gibson, Department for International Trade
  • James Sunderland, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
  • Jacob Young, Department for Levelling Up
  • Mark Fletcher, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
  • James Daly, Department for Work and Pensions
  • Danny Kruger, Department for Levelling Up
  • Gareth Davies, Department of Health and Social Care

Ndị ọzọ

  • Bim Afolami, vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for youth
  • Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco
  • Theodora Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya
  • David Duguid, trade envoy to Angola and Zambia
  • David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand

Ndị a chụrụ ọrụ

  • Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove

Ndị ekwupụtabeghị obi ha

  • Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis
  • Home Office Minister Kit Malthouse
  • Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams
  • Leader of the House of Lords Baroness Evans

Ndị ka nọ n'ọrụ - mana na-asị ka Boris Johnson pụọ

Ebe foto si, Reuters

Nkọwa foto,

Ndị ọrụ Boris Johnson

  • Home Secretary Priti Patel
  • Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
  • Attorney General Suella Braverman
  • Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

Ndị ka nọ n'ọrụ

Ebe foto si, Reuters

Nkọwa foto,

Michael Ellis, Mark Spencer, Kwasi Kwarteng, Michael Gove, Priti Patel, Steve Barclay, Dominic Raab, Liz Truss na Ben Wallace na nzụkọ ndị ọrụ imeụlọ

  • New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi
  • New Health Secretary Steve Barclay
  • New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan
  • Deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
  • Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Scotland Secretary Alister Jack
  • Environment Secretary George Eustice
  • Leader of the House Mark Spencer
  • Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries
  • Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey
  • Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg
  • Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris
  • Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke
  • International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan