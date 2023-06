Ihe i kwesịrị ịma maka iwu ibinye ụmụakwụkwọ ego nke onyisiala Tinubu binyere aka na ya

Ihe dị mkpa ịmata maka atụmatụ a

Aha iwu ọhụrụ a n'uju bụ "n Act to Provide Easy Access to Higher Education for Nigerians Through Interest Free Loans from Nigerian Education Bank Established in dis Act wit View to Provide Education for All Nigerians and for Related Matters".