Tinubu enyela Umahi, Wike, Keyamo, ndị mịnịsta ngalaba ha ga-elekọta

Onyeisiala Bola Ahmed Tinubu enyela ndị Mịnịsta ọ họpụtara ọhụrụ ngalaba gọọmentị dị icheiche ebe ha ga-elekọta.

Ọnụ na-ekwuru Tinubu bụ Ajuri Ngelale kwupụtara nke a na mgbede ụbọchị Wenezde n'Abuja, dịka izuụka atọ gachara Tinubu wepụtara aha mmadụ 48 ọ họrọ n'ọrụ dịka Mịnịsta.

Aha ndị gbapụtara ihe gụnyere David Umahi, bụbu gọvanọ Ebonyi Steeti, onye nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta ga na-ahụ maka ọrụ; Nyesom Wike bụbu gọvanọ Rivers Steeti onye nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta FCT; Festus Keyamo, onye nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta njem elu (Aviation); na Dele Alake, nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka 'solid minerals'.

Lee ndị Mịnịsta niile nakwa ngalaba ha ga-elekọta

Bosun Tijani - Mịnịsta 'Communications, Innovation na Digital Economy,

Ishak Salaco - Mịnịsta nta maka Environment and Ecological Management,

Wale Edun - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka ego nakwa nchịkọta akụnụba

Bunmi Tunji - Mịnịstae na-ahụ maka osimiri na aknụba si n'osimiri

Adedayo Adelabu - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka ọkụ latrik

Tunisia Alausa - Mịnịsta ahụike na ọdịmma ọha

Dele Alake - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka nkwalite 'Solid Minerals'

Lola Ade-John - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka njem nlereanya

Adegboyega Oyetola - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka njem

Doris Anite - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka Nrụpụta ihe, azụmahịa, na iji ego achụ ego

Uche Nnaji - Mịnịsta nkwalite sayensị na Tekịnụzụ

Nkiruka Onyejeocha - Mịnịsta nta na-ahụ maka ndị ọrụ na inweta ọrụ

Uju Kennedy

Dis list also get; - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka ọdịmma ụmụnwaanyị

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Di last batch of ministers and dia portfolios na;

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior, Sa'Idu A. Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi