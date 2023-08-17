Tinubu enyela Umahi, Wike, Keyamo, ndị mịnịsta ngalaba ha ga-elekọta
Onyeisiala Bola Ahmed Tinubu enyela ndị Mịnịsta ọ họpụtara ọhụrụ ngalaba gọọmentị dị icheiche ebe ha ga-elekọta.
Ọnụ na-ekwuru Tinubu bụ Ajuri Ngelale kwupụtara nke a na mgbede ụbọchị Wenezde n'Abuja, dịka izuụka atọ gachara Tinubu wepụtara aha mmadụ 48 ọ họrọ n'ọrụ dịka Mịnịsta.
Aha ndị gbapụtara ihe gụnyere David Umahi, bụbu gọvanọ Ebonyi Steeti, onye nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta ga na-ahụ maka ọrụ; Nyesom Wike bụbu gọvanọ Rivers Steeti onye nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta FCT; Festus Keyamo, onye nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta njem elu (Aviation); na Dele Alake, nwetara ọkwa Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka 'solid minerals'.
Lee ndị Mịnịsta niile nakwa ngalaba ha ga-elekọta
Bosun Tijani - Mịnịsta 'Communications, Innovation na Digital Economy,
Ishak Salaco - Mịnịsta nta maka Environment and Ecological Management,
Wale Edun - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka ego nakwa nchịkọta akụnụba
Bunmi Tunji - Mịnịstae na-ahụ maka osimiri na aknụba si n'osimiri
Adedayo Adelabu - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka ọkụ latrik
Tunisia Alausa - Mịnịsta ahụike na ọdịmma ọha
Dele Alake - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka nkwalite 'Solid Minerals'
Lola Ade-John - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka njem nlereanya
Adegboyega Oyetola - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka njem
Doris Anite - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka Nrụpụta ihe, azụmahịa, na iji ego achụ ego
Uche Nnaji - Mịnịsta nkwalite sayensị na Tekịnụzụ
Nkiruka Onyejeocha - Mịnịsta nta na-ahụ maka ndị ọrụ na inweta ọrụ
Uju Kennedy
Dis list also get; - Mịnịsta na-ahụ maka ọdịmma ụmụnwaanyị
Minister of Works, David Umahi
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
Di last batch of ministers and dia portfolios na;
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
Minister of Interior, Sa'Idu A. Alkali
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)