Stormy Daniels: Onye ka nwaanyị a bụ?

Stephanie Clifford was born in 1979 in the state of Louisiana.

The stage name Stormy Daniels was inspired by the name of bassist Nikki Sixx's daughter, Storm, and American whiskey Jack Daniels.

She started in the adult film industry as an actress, and from 2004 she also started directing and writing.

You might also recognize her from her special appearances in the films The 40 Year Old Virgin and Slightly Pregnant, as well as the music video for the song Wake up call, by Maroon Five.

Daniels also planned to run for a Louisiana senatorial seat in 2010, but withdrew her candidacy after saying she was not being taken seriously.

What are the charges against Trump?

Trump and Daniels' stories crossed paths in July 2006.

She says she met him at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, a resort town between California and Nevada.

In a 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, which was not published in full until January 2018, Daniels said Trump invited her to dinner and she went to meet him in a bedroom. 'hotel.

"He was lying on the couch, watching TV or something," she said in the interview. "He was wearing pyjama pants."

Daniels claims the two had sex in the bedroom, claims Trump "vehemently denies", according to his lawyer.

If Daniels' account is true, all of this would have happened just four months after the birth of Trump's youngest son, Barron.

In a March 2018 television interview, Daniels said she was threatened to keep quiet about the matter.

She claimed she was approached in 2011 by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot, shortly after accepting the In Touch Weekly interview. The man allegedly told him to "leave Trump alone".

Why did the story surface?

In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article revealing that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made in October 2016 - a month before the US presidential election, which the Republican won - a payment of $130,000 at Daniel's.

The newspaper pointed out that the money was part of a confidentiality agreement with the porn star not to speak publicly about the affair she had with Trump.

The payment itself would not be illegal. However, when Trump reimbursed Cohen, the case for the payment was for attorney's fees.

For New York prosecutors, forgery is a misdemeanour in the state.