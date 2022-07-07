Yusuf Datti-Ahmed:Onye bụ nwoke a na-ekwu nwerike ịbụ osote Peter Obi?
Yusuf Datti_Ahmed bụ onye Kaduna Steeti ka nọ na-agbata afọ iri anọ n’isii na iri anọ na asatọ.
Ọ bụbu onye nnọchite anya ndị Kaduna North n’ụlọomeiwu nta n’afọ 2003 ruo 2007.
Bụrụkwa onye nnọchite anya n’ụlọomeiwu ukwu Naịjirịa n’afọ 2011 ebe ọ weputere ezigbo atụmatụ dicha mma bụ nke ọ ji ọkọlọtọ Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) nweta.
Datti-Ahmed nwere nzere anọ dịka BSc na MSc na Economics bụ nke ọ nwetere na Mahadum Maiduguri, nweekwa nzere MBA nke ọ nwetere na Mahadum Wales, Cardiff n’afọ 2006.
O nwetakwara nzere dịka ọkammụta na Mahadum Westminster.
Mgbe ọ fechara ala nna na Mahadum ọrụugbo n’Abeokuta, Ogun steeti, ọ rụrụ ọrụ na Base Research and Data Services Ltd, rụkwaa na Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, Lagos. Ọ rụkwara na First Bank of Nigeria n’agbata afọ 1997 ruo 1998, mechaa lọghachite azụ na Baze Research and Data Services Ltd ebe ọ bụ onyeisi n’agbata afọ 1999 ruo 2003.
N’afọ 2011 Baba-Ahmed hiwere Mahadum Baze n’Abuja, Nigeria iji nyeaka hazie agụmakwụkwọ mebiri emebi na Naịjirịa.
A ma Datti-Ahmed dịka onye nwere obi ebere na-enyere ndị mmadụ aka nkere o jiri rụọ ụlọakwụkwọ sekọndiri abụọ nke ihe ruru ụmụakwụkwọ 4,000 na-agụ akwụkwọ. Ha a zụpụtala ihe ruru mmadụ 6000 ruo taa.
Na 2015, a mere ya onyeisi ndị isi ( Baze Research and Data Services Ltd) ndị National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) nakwa Hope Alive Foundation na-ahụ maka ọdịmma ndị nkwarụ.