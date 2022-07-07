Yusuf Datti-Ahmed:Onye bụ nwoke a na-ekwu nwerike ịbụ osote Peter Obi?

Mgbe ọ fechara ala nna na Mahadum ọrụugbo n’Abeokuta, Ogun steeti, ọ rụrụ ọrụ na Base Research and Data Services Ltd, rụkwaa na Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, Lagos. Ọ rụkwara na First Bank of Nigeria n’agbata afọ 1997 ruo 1998, mechaa lọghachite azụ na Baze Research and Data Services Ltd ebe ọ bụ onyeisi n’agbata afọ 1999 ruo 2003.