Leicester City: Etu ihe mberede si bute anyammiri nye ndị egwuregwu bọọlụ
Na-erughị ụbọchị ole na ole gara aga, ụgbọelu bu onye nwe otu Leicester City dị na mba Ịngland kpọkasịrị ma gbuo mmadụ ise.
Nke a abụghị mbụ ihe mberede ụgbọelu maọbụ ụgbọala na-egbu ndị na-agba bọọlụ maọbụ ndị ọ masịrị.
BBC Igbo chọrọ itule ugboro ole ihe mberede a merela.
Ihe mberede ụgbọelu
1) Leicester City:
Ụbọchị 27 nke ọnwa Oktoba 2018 bụ nke ọtụtụ ndị egwuregwu bọolụ na-amasị agaghị echefu n'oge ọkachasị ndị na-akwado otu egwuregwu a.
Ụgbọelu helịkọpta ahụ bu mmadụ ise gụnyere onye nwe otu ahụ. Ọ kpọkasịrị ka ha si n'ọgbọ egwuregwu ha felie ka ha lelechara otu asọmpi.
Enweghị onye si n'ụgbọelu ahụ pụta.
2) Otu Chapecoense:
N'ụbọchị 29 nke ọnwa Nọvemba 2016, ụgbọelu bu ndị na-agba bọọlụ na Chapecoense dị na mba Brazil, kpọkasịrị n'ugwu dị na mba Kolombịa.
Ụgbọelu ahụ bu mmadụ 77 nke gụnyere ndị ọgbabọọlụ nakwa ndị ntaakụkọ so ha na-aga asọmpi Copa Sudamericana na mba Kolombịa.
Naanị mmadụ atọ ji ndụ ha pụta n'ihe mberede a, mana ụfọdụ n'ime ha bụ ndị a kwọjipụrụ ụkwụ ma nwetakwa mmerụ ahụ ndị ọzọ.
3) Otu egwuregwu Gabon:
N'ụbọchị 23 nke ọnwa Epreelụ 1993, ụgbọelu ndịagha bu ndị Chipolopolo nke Zambia kpọkasịrị n'ime okeosimiri Atlantic.
Ihe mberede a dakwasịrị ụgbọelu ahụ bu mmadụ 30 nke gụnyere ndị ọgbabọọlụ ka ha si obodo Libreville dị na mba Gabon efepụ.
Enweghị onye si n'ime ụgbọelu ahụ pụta.
4) Otu Manchester United:
Afọ 2018 mere ya afọ 60 ndị otu Manchester United dị n'Ịngland na ndị na-akwado ha na-echeta ndị otu ha nwụrụ n'ụbọchị isii nke ọnwa Febụwarị 1958.
Ihe mberede a dakwasịrị ụgbọelu ha bu mmadụ 44 (nke gụnyere asaa na-agbara ndị Man Utd bọọlụ) n'ọdọ ụgbọelu dị n'obodo Munich.
Mmadụ 21 anwụghị mana ihe mberede a tara isi mmadụ 23 ụbọchị ahụ.
Ihe mberede ụgbọala
1) Otu egwuregwu ndị nwere ọrụsị na Naịjirịa:
N'ụbọchị 15 nke ọnwa Ọktọba 2018, ihe mberede okporoụzọ dakwasịrị ndị nwere ọrụsị na-anọchite anya Naịjirịa n'asọmpi Iko Mbaụwa nke egwuregwu bọọlụ.
Ụgbọala bu ha aga Abụja kpọkasịrị, merụọ ha obere ahụ, mana enweghị onye nwụrụ.
2) Otu Jimeta FC:
N'ụbọchị 25 nke ọnwa Jenụwarị 2009, mmadụ 15 nwụrụ n'ihe mberede okporoụzọ na Platu steeti.
Ụgbọala bu ndị ọgbabọọlụ Jimeta FC na-aga Abụja (ebe ha nwere asọmpi) oge ọ kpọkasịrị n'ụzọ Akwanga.
Mmadụ 11 nwụrụ ozugbo, ebe mmadụ anọ ndị ọzọ nwụrụ n'ụlọọgwụ.
3) Otu Rock City Queens:
Ụbọchị 21 nke ọnwa Disemba 2008, ụmụnwaanyị ọgbabọọlụ 18 nwụrụ n'ihe mberede okporụzọ na Platu steeti.
Ụgbọala bu ndị ọgbabọọlụ Rock City Queens na ụgbọala ọzọ kụkọtara is ọnụ, nwuru ọkụ ma gbuo ndị nọ ya n'ime.
Otu onye anwụghị.
