Ihe nkiri Black Panther enwela ndi mmadụ aṅụrị
- 18 Febrụwarị 2018
Ihe nkiri Black Panther nke ụlọọrụ Marvel mepụtara n'ewuewu ugbua.
Ihe nkiri a nọzị ọnọdụ ihe nkiri kachasị enweta ego na mmepe ya na sịnịma dị icheiche n'ụwa niile.
Black Panther bụ akụkọ maka otu mba Afịrịka (n'abụghị ezigbo obodo) a na-akpọ Wakanda na eze ha a na-akpọ Black Panther.
N'ihi na ọ bụ mbụ a na-eme udịrị ihe nkiri a gbasara Afịrịka na ndị isiojii, ụmụ Afịrịka na ụwa niile na-enwe aṅụrị maka ya.
Ya mere ụfọdụ ji n'eyi uwe ejiri mara ndị Afịrịka na-aga ikiri ya bụ ihe nkiri na sịnịma ndị dị na mba Saụt Afịrịka.
Wakanda Forever ✊🏾 •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #kingsandqueens #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSA #headwrap #headwrapgame #ig_sa #blackisbeautiful #africanglow #africankingsandqueens #wearesuperheroes #capetown #blackpantherpremiere #plants #africa #marvelmovies #southafrica #wakandaforever #africanwoman #blackgirlmagic
A post shared by Mamohau Seseane (@mamohau_s) on
End of Instagram post by mamohau_s
#blackpantherpremiere#blackpanthermovie#wakanda #wakandaforever...... it was Awesome👌🤗😄
A post shared by Diamond Brathwaite (@diamond_mercedes_) on
End of Instagram post by diamond_mercedes_
WAKANDA WOMEN . . . . . . . . #blackpantherpremiere #blackpantherSA #wakanda #theblackpanther #blackpanther #moviepremier #blackexcellence #class #love #tribal #african #africanprint #african #africanfashion #africanstyle #traditionalattire #africanbeauty #melanin #BlackGirlMagic #SAGirlsKillingIt 🇿🇦 🇿🇦
A post shared by South African Girls Killing It (@sa_girlskillingit) on
End of Instagram post by sa_girlskillingit
N'Amerịka
The Colliers are ready to see Black Panther!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 Necklace & earrings @aminatafashions Clothing: Georgys African Fashions We couldn't be more proud and thankful to @ryancoogler for this incredible movie!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 @theshaderoom #theshaderoom #blackpanther #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanthersolit #cinepolis #delmar #TheColliers #King #Queen #blackpower #black #africanpride #africa #african
A post shared by 💗💗💗 Angel Garner-Collier 💗💗💗 (@angelfacemua) on
End of Instagram post by angelfacemua
Skirts design by @fabianandmom #Repost black Panther Premier party with my bestie @mr.yeah954 !!! Hands down ...this is the best movie EVER !!!!Please go see it in the theater and support this film so they make more like it ... 💪🏽👑✊🏾🤗🎉 #epic # royalty #blackpanther #blackpanthermovie #blackpantherpremiere ❤️💛💚
A post shared by Benita Jebose (@fabianandmom) on
End of Instagram post by fabianandmom
Everybody is talking about black panther, yes we won't stop until yo'll see it. You should not walk but Run to the cinema like I did. It is surely worth it. Support your own, support local talent #wakandaforever #wakanda #blackpanthermovie #blackpanthersa #wakandatribe
A post shared by Slogitup_Style (@slogitup_style) on
End of Instagram post by slogitup_style
Ma na Naịjirịa
Bonds were created. Strangers became friends. Friends became FAMILY. Its not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters. It was a #blackpanther kinda day and we turned up like the EPIC fam we are. We made an entrance at the cinema and you know how it is, the Papz caught us.👏👏😁 #blackhistorymonth #blackpanthermovie #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanthersolit #wakandaforever #wakanda
A post shared by Abs&Fun (@absnfun) on
End of Instagram post by absnfun
Call me B’Chella, king of #wakanda #Blackpanther Having spent over a decade living in America, and experiencing first...Posted by Bamikole Banks Omisore on Sunday, 18 February 2018
End of Facebook post by Bamikole
Ka ndị mmadụ na-enwe aṅụrị, ihe nkiri a nọkwa n'akpata ego etu pụrụiche.
Ugbua, Black Panther eritela ijeri naira 79 n'ihe eji agụ etu esi ere ihe nkiri a na-akpọ box office n'asụsụ bekee.