Ihe nkiri Black Panther enwela ndi mmadụ aṅụrị

  • 18 Febrụwarị 2018
Ndị na ekiri Black Panther na Kenya Image copyright AFP
Nkenke aha onyonyo Ndị n'ekiri Black Panther na Kenya

Ihe nkiri Black Panther nke ụlọọrụ Marvel mepụtara n'ewuewu ugbua.

Ihe nkiri a nọzị ọnọdụ ihe nkiri kachasị enweta ego na mmepe ya na sịnịma dị icheiche n'ụwa niile.

Black Panther bụ akụkọ maka otu mba Afịrịka (n'abụghị ezigbo obodo) a na-akpọ Wakanda na eze ha a na-akpọ Black Panther.

N'ihi na ọ bụ mbụ a na-eme udịrị ihe nkiri a gbasara Afịrịka na ndị isiojii, ụmụ Afịrịka na ụwa niile na-enwe aṅụrị maka ya.

Ya mere ụfọdụ ji n'eyi uwe ejiri mara ndị Afịrịka na-aga ikiri ya bụ ihe nkiri na sịnịma ndị dị na mba Saụt Afịrịka.

N'Amerịka

Ma na Naịjirịa

Ka ndị mmadụ na-enwe aṅụrị, ihe nkiri a nọkwa n'akpata ego etu pụrụiche.

Ugbua, Black Panther eritela ijeri naira 79 n'ihe eji agụ etu esi ere ihe nkiri a na-akpọ box office n'asụsụ bekee.

Isiokwu Ndị Emetụtara

Ihe ndị ọzọ n'akụkọ a