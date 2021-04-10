Prince Philip: Kedụ usoro akwamozu ya?

nkeji 10 gara aga

Ebe foto si, PA Media Nkọwa foto, A ga-eme akwamozu ya n'ụlọụka St George dị na Windsor Castle

A malitela nkwado maka akwamozu Ọkparaeze Philip, di Ezenwaanyị Elizabeth nke abụọ, onye nwụrụ n'ụbọchị Fraịde ka ọ dị afọ 99.

A ga-ekwuputa usoro e si eme ya bụ akwamozu n'ime ụbọchị ole na ole na-abịa, mana a na-atụ anya na ọ ga-abụ mmemme karịa nnukwu emume na-esokarị ọnwụ onye ezinaụlọ Eze.

Gịnị ga-eme ọzọ?

Gọọmentị mba Briten amaala ọkwa ka ọkọlọta ha niile gụnyere Union Jack ga-efe n'ọkara osisi n'ụlọọrụ gọọmentị niile ruo ebe elekere asatọ nke ụtụtụ n'ụbọchị na-eso olili ya. Union Jack ndị nke dị n'ụlọ ndị eze, ebe Ezenwaaanyị ebighi, ga-esokwa fee n'ọkara osisi.

Ebe foto si, EPA

Royal Standard, bụ ihe nnọchiteanya ọkaaka na nnọgide ọchịchị eze, anaghị efe n'ọkara osisi maọlị, ọ ga-efekwa na njuputa ya ebe Ezenwaanyị nọ.

A gbara egbe njirimara ọnwụ na mpaghara dị iche iche na mba Briten nakwa Gibraltar, n'ehihie Satọde. Egbe ndị agha gbapụrụ ugboro 41 n'otu oge kwa nkeji n'ime nkeji 40 n'obodo Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Hillsborough Castle dị na Northern Ireland nakwa n'ebe ndị agha mmiri na-anọ na Devonport na Portsmouth.

Ụgbọmmiri ndị agha nke ezinaụlọ Eze nọ njem n'elu mmiri, nke gụnyere HMS Diamond na HMS Montrose, sokwa gbapụ ya bụ egbe, iji kwanyere ọkparaeze ugwu, n'ihi etu o si rụọ dịka onye agha mmiri n'oge Agha Mbaụwa nke abụọ nakwa etu o si nwee echichi ndị gụnyere 'Lord High Admiral'.

Ebe foto si, Getty Images

Iji kwanye ugwu, ndị ndọrọndọrọ ọchịchị n'Ịnglandị, Skọtlandị nakwa Wales akwụsịtụla achụmnta vootu maka ntuliaka a ga-eme n'ọnwa na-abịa. Ndị ụlọomeiwu ga-agbakọta n'ụbọchị Mọnde ka ndị omeiwu nwee ike ikwanyere ọkparaeze ugwu.

Kedụ etu ọhanaeze ga-esinwu kwanye ugwu nke ha?

Iwu mmachi nnukwu ọgbakọ e tinyere n'ihi mkpamkpa ọrịa coronavirus n'Ịnglandị pụtara na agbanweela atụmatụ e kwesịburu iso maka ụbọchị ole na ole tupu a kwaa ya, nakwa maka akwamozu ahụ na onwe ya.

A rịọla ọhanaeze ka ha ghara ịnwa ịga emume akwamozu ọbụla, dịka ndị na-ahụ maka ahụike ọha si dụọ ọdụ.

Ezinaụlọ Eze arịọkwaala ndị mmadụ ka ha ghara ịhapụ flawa na ihe ndị ọzọ ha ji akwanye ugwu n'ụlọ obibi ndị ezinaụlọ Eze.

Na websaịt nke Ezinaụlọ Eze, a gwara ndị ọhanaeze ka ha nye ndị chọrọ enyemaka onyinye kama ịhapụ flawa n'ihi nkwanye ugwu Ọkparaeze. E mepekwara akwụkwọ iti aka n'obi n'ịntanetị maka ndị ọhanaeze chọrọ idenye nkwanye ugwu ha.

E mechara wepụ ihe e ji ama ọkwa e debere n'ihu Buckingham Palace, nke e ji maa ọkwa ọnwụ ọkparaeze, n'ihi nchekasị na ọ ga-adọta igwe mmadụ. Mana ka o sila dị, ndị mmadụ ahapụla flawa, kaadị nakwa nkwanye ugwu ndị ọzọ n'ihu obieze nakwa na Windsor Castle, n'agbanyeghi na arịọrọ ha emela etu ahụ.

Ebe foto si, PA

Will the duke lie in state?

Prince Philip is reported to have requested a funeral of minimal fuss and will not lie in state - where members of the public would have been able to view his coffin. Instead he will lie at rest in Windsor Castle.

The honour of a lying-in-state was given to the last three sovereign's consorts, including the Queen Mother in 2002, when an estimated 200,000 people queued to pay their respects over more than three days at Westminster Hall in central London.

Diana, Princess of Wales was also given a form of ceremonial royal funeral despite no longer having the title of Her Royal Highness.

But the College of Arms, which helps to organise state occasions, said the plans for the duke's funeral were "in line with custom and with His Royal Highness's wishes".

The duke's personal flag, his standard, is expected to feature in events.

The flag represents elements of his life, from his Greek heritage to his British titles.

When the duke got engaged to the then Princess Elizabeth in 1946, he renounced his Greek title and became a British citizen, taking his mother's anglicised name, Mountbatten.

The Mountbatten family is therefore also represented on the standard, alongside the castle from the arms of the City of Edinburgh - he became the Duke of Edinburgh when he married.

Who will attend the funeral?

Under earlier arrangements for the days after the duke's death, codenamed Forth Bridge, thousands of people would have been expected to gather in London and Windsor, with some even camping out to get a vantage point to watch the military procession.

Hundreds of members of the armed forces would also have lined the streets in honour of the duke, alongside thousands of police officers to keep control of the crowds.

But since the pandemic began, organisers have been working on contingency plans which would avoid attracting mass gatherings in the event that the duke died.

The Queen is now said to be considering changes to the funeral and ceremonial plans, in the light of the current government advice and social distancing guidelines.

On the day of the funeral, it is believed his coffin will be moved a short distance to St George's Chapel for the service.

Coronavirus restrictions in England mean that only 30 people, socially distanced unless they live together, would be allowed to attend.

Details of the invited guests or family members are yet to be announced.

However, Prince Harry is likely to be there, according to the Press Association. The Duke of Sussex is living in the US with the Duchess of Sussex and has not returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal last year.

Kings, queens, princes and princess are interred in the Royal Vault of the chapel.