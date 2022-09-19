Queen's funeral plans: Etu ọ ga-esi aga taa

nkeji 44 gara aga

Ebe foto si, Getty Images

Dịka abalị olemaole gara dịka edowere igbe ozu Ezenwaanyị Elizabeth nke abụọ, ọ ga-ebido njem ikpeazụ ya taa bụ Mọnde n'ụtụtụ nke sonyere n'emume olili ya - Ọ ga-ebu ụzọ gaa Westminster Abbey maka ịka ụka pụrụiche ebe ihe ruru puku pụrụ puku mmadụ ga-anọ, ma mesie gawa Obieze Windsor ebe ha ga-aka ụka nke imeụlọ ma emechaa elie ya n'emume ime ụlọ.

Ya bụ emume ga-abụ nke metụrụ ndị mmadụ n'obi etu a na ahubeghị mbụ kamgbe emere emume olili Wimston CHurchil ihe dịka afọ iri isii gara aga.

Buckingham kwuru na Ezenwaanyị tinyere ụfọdụ ihe ọ chọrọ n'emume olili a.

Lee etu emume olili a ga-eme taa bụ ụbọchị iri na itolu nke mọnde a.

Emume idowe igbe ozu Ezenwaanyị maka ịkwanyere ya ugwu ikpeazụ ga-akwụsọị n'ụtụtụ taa.

Dịka puku pụrụ puku ndị mmadụ pụtara kwanyere ya ugwu ikpeazụ.

A ga-emepe ụzọ Westminster Abbey ka ndị mmadụ bido batawa tupu ebido emume olili ya n'elekere 11:00.

Ndị isiala mba dị iche iche ga-efebata iji soro ndị Ezịnụlọ Ezenwaanyị n'iri uju ma cheta etu Ezenwaanyị siri bie ndụ ya.

A na-atụanya na ọtụtụ ndị Eze ndị Yurop na ezịnụlọ ha bụ ụfọdụ ndị ha na Ezenwaanyị gba ga-abịa - Eze Philippe na Ezenwaanyị Matilda nke Belgium, Eze Felipe na Ezenwaanyị Letizia nke Spen ga-abịa.

Ndị ọchịchị mba BRiten na ndị bụbu Praịm Mịnịsta ga-abịa kwa.

Mgbe oge a ruru, emume olili a ga-ebido nke ọma dịka igbeozu Ezenwaanyị ga-esi Catafalque ebe ọ nọ kamgbe ehihe Wnesde, ma buru ya gawa Westminster Abbey maka olili ya.

A ga-eji State Gun Carriage nke ndị Royal Navy, ndị agha mmiri mmadụ 142 ga-ebu ya. Mgbe ikpeazụ ahụrụ ụdịrị a bụ n'afọ 1979 mgbe eliri nwanna Nwaeze Philip bụ Lord Mountbatten ma jrir kwa ya mgbe eliri nna Ezenwaanyị bụ Eze George VI, n'afọ 1952.

Ndị isi Ezenwaanyị nke gụnyere Eze ọhụrụ na ụmụ ya nwoke bụ Nwaeze William na Harry ga-eso ya n'azụ.

A ga-eji ịgba na ọja Pipe nke ndị agha Scotland na Ireland ga-edu emume a, ha na ndị agha elu nke Royal Air Force na ndị agha Gurkhas.

Ndị agha Royal Navy na nke Royal Marines ga-akwụ n'ahịrị ebe ndị nchekwa pụrụiche nke gụnyere ndị agha atọ, ebe ndị egwu nke Royal MArine ga-etiri ha egwu.

Emume olili Ezenwaanyị nke a na-atụanya na mmadụ 2000 ga-abọa ga-ebido na Westminster Abbey.

Ọ bụ olili nke gọmentị na-ahazị - emume a na-emere naanị ndị Eze, Etu na iwu eji eme ya pụrụiche nke gụnyere ịkwanyere ya ugwu ikpeazụ na idobe ozu ya.

Ogige Abbey bụ ebe a ga-eme emume a, bụ ụka ochie ebe a na-echi ndị Eze na Ezenwaanyị echichi nke gụnyere nke Ezenwaanyị n'afọ 1953.

Ọ bụ kwa ebe a ka Nwaeze nwaanyị Elizabeth lụrụ di ya bụ Prince Philip n'afọ 1947.

Emebeghị emume olili onye Eze n'Abbey kamgbe afọ ndị 1800, agbanyeghị na-eliri Nne Ezenwaanyị ebe a n'afọ 2002.

Ọ bụ Dean nke Westminster bụ David Hoyle ga-aka ụka a, ebe Archbishop nke Canterbury bụ JUstin Welby ga-ezịsa oziọma, Praịm mịnịsta Liz Truss ga-agụpụta ihe mmụta pụịrụiche.

Mgbe emume a gwụwara, nke bụ Last Post - A ga-egbu opi nwa mgbe nta - egbuchaa ya enwee nkeji abụọ iji kwanyere Ezenwanyị ugwu.

A ga-abụ abụ njirimara mba Briten ya na egwu 'Lament' nke ndị egwu Piper Ezenwaanyị ga-agụ, Nke a ka a ga-eji mechie emume a n'ihe dịka elekere iri na abụọ nke ehihe.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from the Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner.

With the route lined with military personnel and police, Big Ben will toll at one-minute intervals as the procession moves slowly through the streets of the capital. Gun salutes will also fire every minute from Hyde Park.

People can watch the procession in person from designated viewing areas along the route.

The procession, led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will be made up of seven groups, each with its own band. Members of the armed services from the UK and the Commonwealth, the police and the NHS will also be involved.

Once again the King will lead members of the Royal Family walking behind the gun carriage bearing the Queen's coffin.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will join the procession in cars.

Once at Wellington Arch, at about 13:00, the coffin will be transferred to the new State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.

The castle, continuously inhabited by 40 monarchs across almost 1,000 years, had special significance to the Queen throughout her life. As a teenager she was sent to the castle during the war years as London faced the threat of bombing, and more recently she made it her permanent home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearse is expected to arrive for a walking procession up Windsor Castle's Long Walk. The three-mile (5km) avenue will be lined with members of the armed forces.

Members of the public will be allowed access to the Long Walk to watch the procession pass.

The King and senior members of the Royal Family are expected to join the cortege in the Quadrangle in Windsor Castle a little later.

The castle's Sebastopol and Curfew Tower bells will be tolled every minute and gun salutes will be fired from the castle's grounds.

Then the coffin will enter St George's Chapel for a committal service.

St George's Chapel is the church regularly chosen by the Royal Family for weddings, christenings and funerals. It is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were married in 2018 and where the Queen's late husband Prince Philip's funeral was held.

Attended by a smaller, more personal congregation of about 800 guests, the committal service will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The service will include traditions symbolising the end of the Queen's reign.

The Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre will be removed from the top of the coffin by the Crown Jeweller, separating the Queen from her crown for the final time.

At the end of the last hymn, the King will then place the Queen's company camp colour, or flag, of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin. The Grenadier Guards are the most senior of the Foot Guards carrying out ceremonial duties for the monarch.

At the same time, the Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 chief Baron Parker, will "break" his wand of office and place it on the coffin. The snapping of the white staff will signal the end of his service to the sovereign as her most senior official in the royal household.

The Queen will then be lowered into the royal vault and the Sovereign's piper will play before a blessing and the singing of God Save the King. The performance by the piper at Windsor was something the Queen had personally requested, Buckingham Palace said.

The committal service will come to an end and the King and members of the Royal Family will leave the chapel.

That evening, at a private family service, the Queen will be buried together with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George's Chapel.