Pertemuan Kopenhagen

Copenhagen summit opens

Image caption Pertemuan puncak Kopenhagen dibuka.

Two weeks of talks aimed at agreeing a new deal on climate change have begun in Copenhagen amid hopes that delegates will be able to reach a deal.

Reporter: Roger Harrabin:

Listen to the story

The conference opened to applause forty minutes late. It began with an environmental film from Danish children, a message from the next generation for those delegates whose decisions here over the next fortnight may help shape the livesthey lead.

34,000 people have tried to get accredited for this extraordinary meeting - an unprecedented demand.

Hopes are high here that a deal can be done to lower emissions and raise cash to help poor countries adapt to climate change and obtain clean energy. The question is whether that agreement will be strong enough to meet the expectations of those children of the future.

Roger Harrabin, BBC News, Copenhagen

Listen to the words

Vocabulary

an environmental film

sebuah film yang menyoroti bahaya terhadap alam

a message

sebuah pesan

shape the lives they lead

membantu menentukan cara hidup mereka

to get accredited

mendapat akreditasi, dalam hal ini jaminan untuk diperbolehkan menghadiri

extraordinary

luar biasa

unprecedented

belum pernah terjadi sebelumnya

hopes are high

harapan yang tinggi

to lower emissions

mengurangi emisi atau gas berbahaya yang dapat menyebabkan polusi

obtain clean energy

memiliki sumber energi yang tidak membahayakan atmosfir

to meet the expectations

mencapai harapan