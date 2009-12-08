Pertemuan Kopenhagen
Copenhagen summit opens
Two weeks of talks aimed at agreeing a new deal on climate change have begun in Copenhagen amid hopes that delegates will be able to reach a deal.
Reporter: Roger Harrabin:
Report
The conference opened to applause forty minutes late. It began with an environmental film from Danish children, a message from the next generation for those delegates whose decisions here over the next fortnight may help shape the livesthey lead.
34,000 people have tried to get accredited for this extraordinary meeting - an unprecedented demand.
Hopes are high here that a deal can be done to lower emissions and raise cash to help poor countries adapt to climate change and obtain clean energy. The question is whether that agreement will be strong enough to meet the expectations of those children of the future.
Roger Harrabin, BBC News, Copenhagen
Vocabulary
an environmental film
sebuah film yang menyoroti bahaya terhadap alam
a message
sebuah pesan
shape the lives they lead
membantu menentukan cara hidup mereka
to get accredited
mendapat akreditasi, dalam hal ini jaminan untuk diperbolehkan menghadiri
extraordinary
luar biasa
unprecedented
belum pernah terjadi sebelumnya
hopes are high
harapan yang tinggi
to lower emissions
mengurangi emisi atau gas berbahaya yang dapat menyebabkan polusi
obtain clean energy
memiliki sumber energi yang tidak membahayakan atmosfir
to meet the expectations
mencapai harapan