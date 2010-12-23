Ernst & Young sued over Lehman collapse
- 23 Desember 2010
The attorney general of New York is suing accountants Ernst and Young over fraud linked to the collapsed investment bank Lehman Brothers. The state's prosecutor is seeking at least $150 million dollars in damages from the accountants. Caroline Hepker reports.
Reporter: Caroline Hepker
Report
New York's attorney general, Andrew Cuomo, has accused one of America's leading accounting firms of helping to hide massive accounting fraud at Lehman Brothers in the years before the bank collapsed in September 2008.