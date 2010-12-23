Ernst & Young sued over Lehman collapse

Image caption Ernst and Young is one of the auditors for Lehman Brothers

The attorney general of New York is suing accountants Ernst and Young over fraud linked to the collapsed investment bank Lehman Brothers. The state's prosecutor is seeking at least $150 million dollars in damages from the accountants. Caroline Hepker reports.

New York's attorney general, Andrew Cuomo, has accused one of America's leading accounting firms of helping to hide massive accounting fraud at Lehman Brothers in the years before the bank collapsed in September 2008.