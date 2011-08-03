South Korea's internet addicts

Transcript

Internet addiction in South Korea’s got so bad the government’s banned teens from going online after midnight.

Web junkies have been going without food, drink and sleep for days because they’re hooked on computer games.

The authorities have been hedging their bets by putting money into a variety of solutions.

One scheme monitors people’s brainwaves, while another tries to get youngsters involved in more traditional forms of entertainment.

Vocabulary

addiction: kecanduan

junkies: pecandu

hooked on: tergantung

hedging their bets: mencari berbagai cara

brainwaves: aktivitas otak

Exercise

Isilah tempat yang kosong dengan memilih kata-kata yang sesuai berikut ini:

addiction / junkies / to be hooked on (something) / to hedge your bets / brainwaves

1. On my last visit to the city, Kandaharis spoke of their constant fear of attack, by either Taliban or US led forces. They ____________________, backing both sides until it was clear who would prevail.

2. Scientists believe they are a step closer to being able to read people's minds after decoding human _________________ .

3. The death of Amy Winehouse has once again highlighted the danger of drink and drug _______________ .

4. There were claims that the damage had been caused by a hard-core of violent protest ________________ who had deliberately come for trouble.

5. He became _________________ the tournament after watching Bjorn Borg play in 1977, and has returned every year since, seeing all the greats of the game.

Answer

1. On my last visit to the city, Kandaharis spoke of their constant fear of attack, by either Taliban or US led forces. They hedged their bets, backing both sides until it was clear who would prevail.

Source: Ahmad Wali Karzai: Meeting Kandahar's Mr Fix-it

2. Scientists believe they are a step closer to being able to read people's minds after decoding human brainwaves.

Source: Glasgow University researchers 'decode' brainwaves

3. The death of Amy Winehouse has once again highlighted the danger of drink and drug addiction.

Source: Can a parent save their child from addiction?

4. There were claims that the damage had been caused by a hard-core of violent protest junkies who had deliberately come for trouble.

Source: How the student fees protest turned violent

5. He became hooked on the tournament after watching Bjorn Borg play in 1977, and has returned every year since, seeing all the greats of the game.

Source: It's June, that means queues outside Wimbledon