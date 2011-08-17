Underwater volcano

Transcript

Shimmering hot water seen coming out of an undersea volcano off the coast of Oregon.

During a routine visit to the area last month, researchers found lava coming out of a vent that was formed on the seafloor.

Scientists who have been studying it for over a decade predicted that it would erupt before the year 2014.

According to them it's the first successful forecast of an underwater eruption.

Vocabulary

shimmering: berkilauan

lava: lahar

vent: lubang

erupt: meletus

forecast: ramalan

Exercise

Isilah tempat yang kosong dengan memilih kata-kata yang sesuai berikut ini:

1. What are believed to be the world's deepest undersea volcanic _________________ have been discovered in the Caribbean.

The _______________, known as black smokers, were located 5,000m (3.1 miles) down in the Cayman Trough.

2. Mr Osborne's speech came a day after the Bank of England cut its growth ____________ for the UK for 2011 from 1.8% to 1.5%, warning that "the headwinds are growing stronger by the day".

3. The southern white rhinos here, at first appearing like boulders on the ____________________ horizon of the African bush, were until recently a conservation success story.

4. A chain of volcanoes has _________ in southern Chile, sending a column of smoke and ash high into the air.

5. Europe's biggest active volcano, Mount Etna, is putting on a spectacular show as it continues to spew _______________.

Answer

1. What are believed to be the world's deepest undersea volcanic vents have been discovered in the Caribbean.

The vents, known as black smokers, were located 5,000m (3.1 miles) down in the Cayman Trough.

Source: World's deepest undersea vents discovered in Caribbean

2. Mr Osborne's speech came a day after the Bank of England cut its growth forecast for the UK for 2011 from 1.8% to 1.5%, warning that "the headwinds are growing stronger by the day".

Source: George Osborne: UK faces 'long hard recovery'

3. The southern white rhinos here, at first appearing like boulders on the shimmering horizon of the African bush, were until recently a conservation success story.

Source: Clone zone: Bringing extinct animals back from the dead

4. A chain of volcanoes has erupted in southern Chile, sending a column of smoke and ash high into the air.

Source: Thousands flee homes as Chile volcanoes erupt

5. Europe's biggest active volcano, Mount Etna, is putting on a spectacular show as it continues to spew lava.

Source: Mount Etna eruption creates spectacular show