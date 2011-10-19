Crocodile tears

Transcript

A lavish funeral for a famous Costa Rican crocodile.

People have lined the streets of Siquirres to bid farewell to Pocho, who was 60 years old. For the past eight years he's been drawing tourists to the town to see him and his owner perform hair-raising tricks.

Now the four-and-a-half metre long reptile is to be embalmed and put in a museum.

Vocabulary

lavish: mewah

to bid farewell to: mengucapkan selamat tinggal

drawing: menarik

hair-rasing: hebat

embalmed: dibalsem

Exercise

Isilah tempat yang kosong dengan memilih kata-kata yang sesuai berikut ini. Anda mungkin harus mengubah bentuk kata:

1. The monastery, which was built in 1936, is young by Romanian standards. It was closed throughout the communist period, when it functioned as the offices of the local agricultural co-operative. But the ancient crosses which _________ the crowds in September and which led to the establishment of the monastery in the first place, were carefully preserved.

2. Numerous _______ receptions and parties are integral to the run-up to the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place on 26 February, with film companies devoting substantial budgets to courting voters.

3. Wedding formalities began after the king and his father, former monarch Jigme Singye Wangchuk, entered a sacred chamber of the monastery, which holds the __________ body of the country's 17th Century founder.

4. Hundreds of people have visited Wellington Zoo ___________________ an emperor penguin who washed up on a New Zealand beach in June.

5. The winchman did a wonderful job and the whole helicopter crew. You see all the TV documentaries about the air-sea rescue teams and it all looks ______________. Until it happens to you, you don't appreciate the skill and bravery they show," the judge said.

Answer

1. The monastery, which was built in 1936, is young by Romanian standards. It was closed throughout the communist period, when it functioned as the offices of the local agricultural co-operative. But the ancient crosses which draw the crowds in September and which led to the establishment of the monastery in the first place, were carefully preserved.

2. Numerous lavish receptions and parties are integral to the run-up to the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place on 26 February, with film companies devoting substantial budgets to courting voters.

Source: Oscars campaigning to be curbed

3. Wedding formalities began after the king and his father, former monarch Jigme Singye Wangchuk, entered a sacred chamber of the monastery, which holds the embalmed body of the country's 17th Century founder.

Source: Bhutan king Jigme Wangchuk marries commoner

4. Hundreds of people have visited Wellington Zoo to bid farewell to an emperor penguin who washed up on a New Zealand beach in June.

Source: New Zealand's farewell to lost penguin Happy Feet

5. "The winchman did a wonderful job and the whole helicopter crew. You see all the TV documentaries about the air-sea rescue teams and it all looks hair-raising. Until it happens to you, you don't appreciate the skill and bravery they show," the judge said.

Source: Prince William among team in judge's Snowdonia rescue