London's Leaning Tower?

Transcript

Everyone knows this leaning tower but how about this one?

Experts say the famous London landmark could go the same way as the iconic Italian monument.

Cracks have been spotted in the walls of the Parliament building; recent construction work may have caused subsidence.

But time is on its side as the tower won't tilt as much as Pisa's for at least 10,000 years.

Vocabulary

landmark: bangunan terkenal

cracks: retak

subsidence: subsidensi

time is on (its) side: tidak terjadi dalam waktu dekat

tilt: miring

Exercise

Isilah tempat yang kosong dengan memilih kata-kata yang sesuai berikut ini. Anda mungkin harus mengubah bentuk kata:

2. There were fears that the east end of the building would collapse, after centuries of ____________. Deep-sea diver, William Walker, worked under water in total darkness for six years placing bags of concrete to stabilise the building.

3. The 14m (45ft) high letters in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles have been a Californian ______________ since 1923.

4. For the Royal Family's most high profile new recruit, a role continues to be carved out. She is, like Prince William, still tiptoeing towards her destiny.______________. She has four patronages, not 400.

5. Nimet, a mother of three, told Reuters she was tempted to return to her damaged home. "It looks fine from the outside, but inside it looks very unstable with all the ___________ in the walls. What other choice do we have but to go back to our houses?" she said.

Answer

Source: Events mark 10 years of Gateshead Millennium Bridge

2. There were fears that the east end of the building would collapse, after centuries of subsidence. Deep-sea diver, William Walker, worked under water in total darkness for six years placing bags of concrete to stabilise the building.

Source: Winchester Cathedral celebrates new structure

3. The 14m (45ft) high letters in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles have been a Californian landmark since 1923.

Source: Hollywood body parts identified

4. For the Royal Family's most high profile new recruit, a role continues to be carved out. She is, like Prince William, still tiptoeing towards her destiny. Time is on her side. She has four patronages, not 400.

Source: Duchess of Cambridge announces charity patronages

5. Nimet, a mother of three, told Reuters she was tempted to return to her damaged home. "It looks fine from the outside, but inside it looks very unstable with all the cracks in the walls. What other choice do we have but to go back to our houses?" she said.

Source: Turkey earthquake: Teenage boy found after four days