Image caption Many of the well-wishers are wearing plastic crowns.

Belajar bahasa Inggris melalui dua berita BBC tentang raja pertama Belanda dan pastor pendukung kaum homoseksual.

A new King for the Netherlands

Tens of thousands of people are crowding into the centre of Amsterdam to celebrate the coming of a new Dutch monarch.

At the Royal Palace, Queen Beatrix is about to sign the document confirming her abdication.

Her eldest son Willem-Alexander then becomes the first new King of the Netherlands in more than a hundred years.

He and his mother appeared on the palace balcony.

Many of the well-wishers in the square below are wearing plastic crowns and clothes in the royal colour, bright orange.

Willem-Alexander will be enthroned in the afternoon, together with his popular Argentinian-born wife, Maxima.

Raja baru untuk Belanda

Puluhan ribu warga memadati pusat kota Amsterdam untuk merayakan penobatan raja baru Belanda.

Di istana, Ratu Beatrix bersiap menandatangani dokumen pengesahan penyerahan tahtanya.

Putra tertuanya, Willem-Alexander akan menjadi raja pertama Belanda dalam lebih seratus tahun.

Dia dan ibunya keluar ke balkon istana.

Banyak warga bersukacita di lapangan istana dengan memakai mahkota plastik dan kostum dengan warna kerajaan, oranye cerah.

Willem-Alexander akan ditahbiskan siang ini, bersama dengan istrinya yang terkenal dari Argentina, Maxima.

Brazil: Pro-gay priest excommunicated

Image caption A Brazil priest has been excommunicated due to his view on gay rights.

The Roman Catholic church in Brazil has excommunicated a controversial priest over his support for gay rights.

The local diocese in Bauru called Father Roberto Francisco Daniel's views heretical and schismatic, and said no Catholic had the right, as it put it, to attack the faith.

The priest had urged the church to modify its views on sexuality, and accept as reality that some people were gay.

Father Beto, as he is known, had earlier said he was resigning from the priesthood because of the church's position.

Hundreds of people took part in his farewell mass over the weekend.

Brazil: Pastor pendukung homoseksualitas diekskomunikasi

Gereja Katolik Roma di Brazil telah memutuskan hubungan dengan seorang pastor yang kontroversial karena telah memberikan dukungan terhadap hak-hak kaum homoseksual.

Keuskupan Bauru menyebut pandangan Pastor Roberto Francisco Daniel sesat dan dapat memecahbelah, dan mengatakan bahwa tidak satupun pemeluk agama Katolik yang berhak untuk apa yang disebutnya menyerang iman.

Pastor itu mendesak gereja untuk mengubah pandangan mengenai seksualitas dan menerima kenyataan bahwa sejumlah orang adalah homoseksual.

Pastor yang dikenal sebagai Pastor Beto menyatakan bahwa ia telah mengundurkan diri sebagai pastor karena sikap gereja.

Ratusan orang turut serta dalam misa perpisahan dengannya akhir pekan lalu.