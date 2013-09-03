Belajar bahasa Inggris melalui dua berita BBC, tentang penutupan beberapa media di Mesir dan perkiraan ekonomi global oleh OECD.

Egypt orders closure of four tv stations

Image caption Al Jazeera is among the TV channels set to be shut down in Egypt.

An Egyptian court has ordered the closure of four television stations, including the Egyptian channel of the Al Jazeera network.

The three other TV stations are Islamist, including one run by the Muslim Brotherhood.

It's the latest move against media outlets that are seen by the military-backed government and its supporters as backing the Muslim Brotherhood and the ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

On Monday, Egypt expelled three foreign journalists working for Al Jazeera's English language channel, saying they didn't have correct press accreditation.

Mesir tutup empat stasiun TV

Satu pengadilan Mesir telah memerintahkan penutupan empat stasiun TV, termasuk jaringan TV Al Jazeera di negara itu.

Ketiga stasiun TV lain adalah stasiun Islamis, termasuk satu yang dikendalikan oleh Ikhwanul Muslimin.

Ini adalah langkah terbaru menentang saluran media yang dianggap oleh pemerintahan militer dan pendukungnya sebagai pendukung Ikhwanul Muslimin dan Presiden Islamis yang telah digulingkan, Mohamed Morsi.

Senin, Mesir mengusir tiga orang wartawan yang bekerja untuk stasiun Al Jazeera berbahasa Inggris, dan mengatakan bahwa mereka tidak memiliki akreditasi pers yang benar.

OECD forecasts further sluggish global growth

Image caption Difficulties in emerging economies are set to weigh on global growth, the OECD says.

A leading economic agency, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, says the recovery in the developed economies has strengthened, but that many emerging economies have slowed.

In an assessment of the global economy, the OECD says this makes for a continuation of recent sluggish global growth.

It says that future growth prospects in the leading emerging economies may be constrained by ageing populations and also by slowing economic reforms in these countries.

OECD perkirakan perlambatan pertumbuhan ekonomi global

Organisasi untuk Kerja Sama dan Pembangunan Ekonomi, OECD mengatakan bahwa pemulihan ekonomi negara maju telah menguat, tetapi banyak negara berkembang melambat.

Dalam penilainnya tentang ekonomi global, OECD mengatakan ini menjadi kelanjutan pertumbuhan global yang lambat belakangan ini.

Mereka mengatakan bahwa prospek pertumbuhan di ekonomi berkembang mungkin terhalang akibat populasi yang semakin tua dan juga reformasi ekonomi yang melambat di negara-negara itu.