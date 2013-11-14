Image caption The company used sub-standard silicone gel, causing many implants to rupture.

Belajar bahasa Inggris melalui berita BBC tentang skandal produksi implan payudara dan penelitian yang menghubungkan asma dan kehamilan.

Faulty breast implants scandal

A court in France will rule today on whether a German company should pay compensation to thousands of women around the world who were fitted with faulty breast implants.

The company - TUV Rheinland - awarded European safety certificates to the French firm which made the implants.

The silicone inside was found to be substandard, making them prone to rupturing.

Distributors of the implants and 1700 women fitted with them are suing the German company, arguing that anything but a cursory inspection would have identified problems with the products.

Skandal implan payudara bermasalah

Satu pengadilan di Prancis akan memutuskan hari ini (Kamis, 14/11) apakah sebuah perusahaan Jerman harus membayar kompensasi kepada ribuan wanita di seluruh dunia yang menggunakan implan payudara yang bermasalah.

Perusahaan bernama TUV Rheinland memberikan sertifikat keamanan Eropa kepada perusahaan Prancis yang memproduksi implan payudara tersebut.

Silicon dalam implan didapati berada di bawah standar yang menyebabkan mudah pecah.

Para distributor implan dan 1.700 wanita yang menggunakan implan itu menuntut perusahaan Jerman dan menyatakan bahwa hanya dengan inspeksi singkat akan dapat mengidentifikasi masalah pada produk itu.

Asthma increases the time it takes to become pregnant

Image caption Asthma increases the time it takes to become pregnant, says Danish study.

A Danish study suggests that having asthma can increase the time it takes for women to become pregnant.

The study involved 15000 female twins; of these nearly a thousand had a history of asthma.

All were asked if they had tried to get pregnant for more than a year without success.

27% of the ones with asthma experienced delayed pregnancy, compared with just over 21% of non-asthma sufferers.

Scientists believe the reason for the difference could be the inflammation associated with asthma.

But they say despite the delays, both groups of women ended up with the same average number of children.

Asma bisa perlambat kehamilan

Sebuah penelitian di Denmark menunjukkan bahwa menderita asma dapat menunda kehamilan.

Penelitian itu melibatkan 15.000 perempuan kembar; yang hampir 1.000 di antaranya pernah menderita asma.

Mereka ditanyai apakah pernah mencoba hamil selama lebih dari satu tahun dan gagal.

27% yang menderita asma terlambat hamil, dibandingkan sedikit di atas 21% yang bukan penderita asma.

Tetapi mereka mengatakan meski terlambat, kedua kelompok memiliki jumlah rata-rata anak yang sama.