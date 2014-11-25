A joke gone wrong

Image caption Egged on by a friend, Cottle did one lap before pulling over.

It seems like an ordinary motorsport event at Britain's former Grand Prix track, Brands Hatch. But all is not as it should be...

(Commentary: "Why is there a Volkswagen Golf on the track?")

As a prank, 22-year-old Jack Cottle drove his girlfriend's car onto the circuit while a race was in progress.

Over two million people have watched it on YouTube.

But it's no laughing matter: the judge sentenced Jack to eight months in prison to deter others.

Vocabulary

prank: perilaku yang maksudnya untuk bercanda

egged on: didorong

pulling over: kendaraan menepi ke pinggir jalan dan berhenti

no laughing matter: amat serius

to deter: mencegah seseorang untuk melakukan sesuatu dengan menjelaskan kemungkinan dampak buruknya