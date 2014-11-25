A joke gone wrong
Transcript
It seems like an ordinary motorsport event at Britain's former Grand Prix track, Brands Hatch. But all is not as it should be...
(Commentary: "Why is there a Volkswagen Golf on the track?")
As a prank, 22-year-old Jack Cottle drove his girlfriend's car onto the circuit while a race was in progress.
Egged on by a friend, Cottle did one lap before pulling over.
Over two million people have watched it on YouTube.
But it's no laughing matter: the judge sentenced Jack to eight months in prison to deter others.
Vocabulary
prank: perilaku yang maksudnya untuk bercanda
egged on: didorong
pulling over: kendaraan menepi ke pinggir jalan dan berhenti
no laughing matter: amat serius
to deter: mencegah seseorang untuk melakukan sesuatu dengan menjelaskan kemungkinan dampak buruknya