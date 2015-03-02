The 'No Cry' onion

Transcript
Does chopping these make you cry? This farmer in the south of England thinks he has the answer.
Alastair Findlay has been developing a 'No Tears' onion for twenty years. Each season he has tasted hundreds of varieties to find the perfect flavour.
The new hybrid has a milder taste and aroma than others. That's good news for your eyes - and also your breath.
Vocabulary
chopping: mengiris, memotong jadi kecil-kecil
varieties: jenis
hybrid: tanaman baru yang diproduksi dengan menggabung dua jenis tanaman
aroma: aroma
breath: nafas