The 'No Cry' onion

Transcript

Does chopping these make you cry? This farmer in the south of England thinks he has the answer.

Alastair Findlay has been developing a 'No Tears' onion for twenty years. Each season he has tasted hundreds of varieties to find the perfect flavour.

The new hybrid has a milder taste and aroma than others. That's good news for your eyes - and also your breath.

Download audio

Download PDF

Vocabulary

chopping: mengiris, memotong jadi kecil-kecil

varieties: jenis

hybrid: tanaman baru yang diproduksi dengan menggabung dua jenis tanaman

aroma: aroma

breath: nafas