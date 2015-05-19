Fighting child marriage

Transcript

Hadiqa Bashir is a 14 year old with a cause - she wants to end child marriage in her community.

After school, she goes to other neighbourhoods in Pakistan's north-western Swat valley to raise awareness.

Such marriages are considered the norm for keeping land in the family or settling disputes.

It could take a long time for customs to change, but Hadiqa hopes that at least some of the girls can have a better future.

Vocabulary

a cause: prinsip dalam kehidupan sosial yang diperjuangkan seseorang atau satu kelompok.

neighbourhoods: kawasan pemukiman

to raise awareness: untuk meningkatkan kesadaraan atas sesuatu

the norm: sebuah perilaku yang bisa diterima dalam situasi tertentu

settling: penyelesaian lewat kompromi