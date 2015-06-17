Monuments in Nepal reopen

Transcript

The scene is one of devastation. But these monuments are now open again to the public.

According to the UN's heritage body, Unesco, their state is precarious.

But the cash-strapped Nepalese government feels the need to kick-start tourism.

At least 740 monuments were damaged by two earthquakes less than two months ago, including centuries-old temples, monasteries and palaces.

Vocabulary

devastation: kerusakan

heritage: warisan

precarious: genting

cash-strapped: kekurangan uang

kick-start: memulai, mengaktifkan