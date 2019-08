Trump membatalkan rencana lawatan ke Denmark lantaran bertengkar soal Greenland

As a Dane (and a conservative) it is very hard to believe. For no reason Trump assumes that (an autonomous) part of our country is for sale. Then insultingly cancels visit that everybody was preparing for.



Are parts of the US for sale? Alaska?



Please show more respect.

πŸ‡©πŸ‡°πŸ‡¬πŸ‡±πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ