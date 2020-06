Dampak Kerusuhan di Amerika terhadap WNI: Satu toko dirusak, merasa was-was jika eskalasi kerusuhan meningkat

View this post on Instagram

Thank God, we are OK 🙏🏼 Due to last night’s chaos in the nation’s capital, this morning we learned that our storefront glass was damaged. Thankfully no one was hurt. This unfortunate event forced us to close our store until the matter is fully resolved and it is safe for us to reopen. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for those who have reached out to us. Your kind attention is truly appreciated. It’s the force that keeps us going, no matter the storm. Take care and stay safe everyone ♥️