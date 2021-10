The King of Jordan has secretly acquired luxury homes in Malibu and Washington DC, plus eight properties in London and south-east England

In Malibu, California, he spent £50m ($68m) on three clifftop mansions

The king’s property portfolio also includes apartments in Washington DC, where his son attended university

And in the UK, King Abdullah’s properties include these two near Buckingham Palace. He owns the building on the left and three flats in the building on the right

Azerbaijan’s ruling Aliyev family, long accused of corruption , have built a vast offshore network to hide their money

The files expose how the Aliyev family and close associates were involved in property deals in the UK worth over £400m

This includes a £33m property in central London bought for the president’s 11-year-old son