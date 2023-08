Pembunuhan kandidat capres Ekuador: Bagaimana geng kriminal menebar teror di negara yang dahulu terkenal dengan keamanannya

sejam yang lalu

Violent inmates have been transferred in an effort to separate rival gangs but the move appears to have spread the problem wider

The group of men in the second video said the first video was uploaded in order to "destabilise the country and blame Los Lobos for this tragedy which is happening in our country".

While police have not yet said who they think is behind Fernando Villavicencio's assassination, the fact that a presidential candidate could be killed while under police protection at a public event in the capital will leave Ecuadoreans who do not enjoy such levels of protection fearing for their safety.