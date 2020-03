'Janda Becanda', melawan stigma negatif janda melalui podcast: 'Stop seksualisasi janda!'

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, For our #valentines episode I had the privilege of interviewing three Jandas. Each one a very special woman who share their experiences of being single, parenting, teaching and having their own businesses. They discussed their intolerance for infidelity, BS small talk and men. We have Indonesia's own sweetheart, @wanda_hamidah the politician, mother, yogini and actress. Accompanying her are her best friends @nadiahastarini “Nod”, a former corporate lawyer turn yoga instructor and owner of two of Jakarta's hottest yoga shalas. And last but not least, Season 1 returnee, @fitri_wahab a perennial entrepreneur and total fun loving Janda. https://spoti.fi/2uy9Q5H# https://apple.co/2SF3gCi #valentines #valentinesday2020 #jandabecanda #jandabaik #singlemom #divorce #cerai #faith #purpose #nobs #thrive #entrep reneur #ladyboss #yoga #yogateachers #fitnessgirl https://spoti.fi/2uy9Q5H# https://apple.co/2SF3gCi Thank you @mannaincstudio for our great recording session in your gorgeous studio!