Plastic art

Transcript

An art studio with no brushes or paint.

Mbongeni Buthelezi uses strips of plastic melted and glued to the canvas for his portraits.

When the South African studied art he couldn’t afford to buy expensive materials. So he found an alternative and now produces this unique kind of art.

He collects plastic bags from the streets around his Johannesburg studio and has turned recycling into an art form.

Vocabulary

melted: mencair

canvas: kanvas, katun yang kuat yang dijadikan tempat melukis

afford: mampu, memiliki cukup uang

unique: unik, tidak biasa dan tidak dilakukan di tempat lain

recycling: daur ulang