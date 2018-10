Sumpah Pemuda 90 tahun: Apa yang bisa dibanggakan dari bahasa Indonesia?

View this post on Instagram

sometimes you don’t need solutions for your problems. sometimes you just want someone to sit down and say ‘fuck, that really sucks’ and sit beside you, sometimes you just want the reminder that you are alive, and that you are breathing, and that life and human hearts are conquerable. sometimes you just want a person to bear witness to your pain; to say, ‘yes, i have seen you’, and allow you to take each step forward on your own. this was the most beautiful place i’ve seen yet. i hope i can go back and sit on the sand and wait for the tide to roll in. i’d like to go back there again with you.