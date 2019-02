Kisah viral pasangan Muslim di Malaysia yang jual aneka cendera mata babi jelang Imlek

View this post on Instagram

It feels surreal to be in the news, for all the right reasons I hope. As expected there have been positive and negative reactions towards the article and the statements that we made. I’m not entirely bothered by the mean comments, that’s out of my control and I know I’m not obliged to respond to them. Let’s focus on the good, shall we? Thanks for sharing the article, it has been an exciting day for us. Let us continue to spread the love! Much love from us small fries, @adamsaberun and @yuslina_b ❤️