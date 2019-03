EggBoy yang mendunia: Dihargai lewat mural, ilustrasi, sampai pengumpulan dana

View this post on Instagram

If you're on your way to work in Melbourne CBD this morning, here's a gift for you in Hosier Lane. This mural just HAD to be done! A tribute to #eggboy and his glorious response to Australian politician #fraseranning 's support of extreme right wing terror. Don't forget the protest against right wing extremism in Melbourne this Tuesday, 5.30pm too!! Solidarity with Muslims, refugees, migrants! * * * #christchurchshooting #newzealandshooting #fightracism #freetherefugees #fuckfascism #fuckdonaldtrump #standwithmuslims #socialmediaheroes #politicalartist #vantrudd #politicalmural #eggsforbreakfast