カナダ・トロントで発砲、9人撃たれる　発砲犯は射殺

  • 2018年07月23日
現場付近からの人々の避難を誘導する警察（22日、カナダ・トロント） Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 現場付近からの人々の避難を誘導する警察（22日、カナダ・トロント）

カナダ東部トロントで22日夜、連続発砲が起き9人が撃たれた。警察によると、発砲犯は射殺された。

現場は、ダンフォース通りとローガン通りに挟まれた地域。撃たれた人の詳しい容体は現時点で確認できていないが、中には年少の少女もいるという。

近くの病院に運ばれた人がいるほか、一部の人が現場で手当を受けている。犯人の動機は分かっていない。

トロント市警はツイッターに、「9人が撃たれた。容体は分かっていない。9人には年少の少女も含まれる。死亡した発砲犯は9人には含まれていない」と投稿した。

カナダのニュースメディア、グローバル・ニュース・トロントのジェレミー・コーン記者は現場を撮影した映像を投稿し、「撃たれた人たちは多数のブロックに散らばっている」とコメントした。

ジョディ・スタインハウアーさんはCBCニュースに対し、現場近くのレストランに家族といたところ、爆竹のような音が10～15回聞こえたと話した。「外で叫び声が聞こえてきた」とスタインハウアーさんは語った。

現場の状況に関する情報は、現時点では多く得られていない。
Image caption トロント（Tronto）とカナダの首都オタワ（Ottawa）の位置

（英語記事　Nine people shot in Toronto, gunman dead

関連トピックス