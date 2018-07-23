カナダ・トロントで発砲、9人撃たれる 発砲犯は射殺
- 2018年07月23日
カナダ東部トロントで22日夜、連続発砲が起き9人が撃たれた。警察によると、発砲犯は射殺された。
現場は、ダンフォース通りとローガン通りに挟まれた地域。撃たれた人の詳しい容体は現時点で確認できていないが、中には年少の少女もいるという。
近くの病院に運ばれた人がいるほか、一部の人が現場で手当を受けている。犯人の動機は分かっていない。
トロント市警はツイッターに、「9人が撃たれた。容体は分かっていない。9人には年少の少女も含まれる。死亡した発砲犯は9人には含まれていない」と投稿した。
9 victims shot. Conditions of victims not known yet A young girl is one of the 9 victims. 9 victims does not include the shooter who is dead #GO1341286 ^sm— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) 2018年7月23日
カナダのニュースメディア、グローバル・ニュース・トロントのジェレミー・コーン記者は現場を撮影した映像を投稿し、「撃たれた人たちは多数のブロックに散らばっている」とコメントした。
BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81— Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) 2018年7月23日
ジョディ・スタインハウアーさんはCBCニュースに対し、現場近くのレストランに家族といたところ、爆竹のような音が10～15回聞こえたと話した。「外で叫び声が聞こえてきた」とスタインハウアーさんは語った。
現場の状況に関する情報は、現時点では多く得られていない。