ラオスでダム決壊 数百人が行方不明に
- 2018年07月24日
ラオス南東部で23日、建設中のダムが決壊し、複数の死者が出たほか、数百人が行方不明となった。ラオス国営通信が24日に報じた。
ラオス国営通信によると、アッタプー県にある水力発電用のダムが23日夜に決壊し、鉄砲水が6つの村を襲った。6600人以上が住居を失ったという。
現地の様子を撮影した写真には、ボートがたくさんの人を乗せて泥水の中を安全な場所に移動する様子が写っている。
同通信は、「複数の人命が失われ、何百人もの行方不明者が出ている」と伝えた。
ダムが決壊した原因は現時点で分かっていない。建設は2013年に始まり、今年中に発電を開始する予定だった。
決壊前には、ラオス南部で豪雨と浸水被害が起きていた。
Aerial video shows how the villages in Sanamxay district affects#Laos#Laosflood2018https://t.co/oC6WgGd7i5 pic.twitter.com/jh9gOMyWCy— Laos News updates🇱🇦 (@laosnews2011) 2018年7月24日
国営メディアによると、ラオスのトンルン・シースリット首相は、政府の会合を中止し、高官らと共に被災地に向かった。
（英語記事 Laos dam collapse: 'Hundreds missing' after flash floods hit villages）