【米中間選挙】カンザス州で先住民女性が下院議員に　史上初

  • 2018年11月7日
sharice davids

6日に投開票が行われている米中間選挙で、初めて先住民女性が下院議員に当選した。

カンザス州3区の民主党候補シャリス・デイビッズ氏（38）は、現職の共和党ケビン・ヨーダー氏を破った。

同性愛者で元格闘技選手のデイビッズ氏は米先住民ホ＝チャンク・ネーションの出身で、米軍訓練官だったシングル・マザーの母親に育てられた。

選挙キャンペーンの宣伝で、デイビッズ氏はサンドバッグを殴っている。

デイビッズ氏はキャンペーン中、インスタグラムに「シャリスのようになりたい？　今すぐ『シャリスを下院へ』Tシャツを買ってください。※力こぶは付きません」と投稿していた。

（英語記事　US mid-term report

