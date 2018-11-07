【米中間選挙】カンザス州で先住民女性が下院議員に 史上初
- 2018年11月7日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
6日に投開票が行われている米中間選挙で、初めて先住民女性が下院議員に当選した。
カンザス州3区の民主党候補シャリス・デイビッズ氏（38）は、現職の共和党ケビン・ヨーダー氏を破った。
同性愛者で元格闘技選手のデイビッズ氏は米先住民ホ＝チャンク・ネーションの出身で、米軍訓練官だったシングル・マザーの母親に育てられた。
選挙キャンペーンの宣伝で、デイビッズ氏はサンドバッグを殴っている。
デイビッズ氏はキャンペーン中、インスタグラムに「シャリスのようになりたい？ 今すぐ『シャリスを下院へ』Tシャツを買ってください。※力こぶは付きません」と投稿していた。
Skip Instagram post by shariceforcongress
End of Instagram post by shariceforcongress
（英語記事 US mid-term report）