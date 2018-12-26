32年前に誘拐されたアルゼンチン女性、ボリビアで救出
- 2018年12月26日
1980年代に人身売買業者に誘拐されたアルゼンチン女性がこのほど、家族との再会を果たした。32年前に誘拐されたこの女性は、アルゼンチンとボリビアの両警察が共同で行った作戦により救出された。
現在45歳のこのアルゼンチン女性の行方は、ボリビア南部ベルメホにいるとの通報を警察が今年受けるまで分かっていなかった。
警察はその後、女性が捕らえられていた家屋を見つけ、女性と9歳の息子を解放した。
女性と息子の名前は公表されていない。
アルゼンチン警察が25日に発表した声明によると、女性はようやくマル・デル・プラタの実家に帰宅できたという。
女性と息子は今月初めに解放されていた。
女性は32年前に誘拐されたが、警察が発表した声明では犯人に関する詳細は明らかにされていない。