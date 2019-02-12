大坂なおみ選手、バイン氏とコーチ関係を解消
テニスの女子世界ランキング1位の大坂なおみ選手（21）が、コーチを務めていたサーシャ・バイン氏とのタッグを解消すると発表した。
大坂選手は昨年9月の全米オープンと今年1月の全豪オープンを連続優勝したばかり。バイン氏は約1年前から大阪選手のコーチだった。
大坂選手はツイッターで、「こんにちは皆さん、サーシャとはもう一緒に仕事をしないことになった。彼の仕事ぶりに感謝しているし、これからの成功を願っている」と報告した。
Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future.— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) 2019年2月11日
End of Twitter post by @Naomi_Osaka_
バイン氏は昨年、女子テニス協会（WTA）から最優秀コーチに選ばれている。
大坂選手のコーチになる以前は、セリーナ・ウィリアムズ選手、ヴィクトリア・アザレンカ選手、キャロライン・ウォズニアッキ選手といったグランドスラム優勝選手のラリー練習相手を務めていた。
バイン氏は大阪選手のツイートに「ありがとう、なおみ。私もあなたの成功を願っている。すごい道のりだった。その一部に関わらせてくれたことに感謝している」と返信した。
Thank you Naomi 🙏🏽 I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this.— sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) 2019年2月11日
End of Twitter post by @BigSascha
大坂選手はバイン氏の下で、わずか1年で世界ランキング72位から1位に上り詰めた。
バイン氏は半年ほど前に、大坂選手とは長期契約を交わしていると話したばかりだった。コーチ解消の理由は明らかにされていない。