米スペースXの宇宙船、試験中に「異常」　有人飛行に影響か

  • 2019年04月22日
A rendition of Crew Dragon's capsule flying above Earth Image copyright SpaceX
Image caption 宇宙船「クルー・ドラゴン」。年内に予定されている有人飛行が延期となる恐れもある

アメリカの宇宙開発企業スペースX（エックス）の宇宙船「クルー・ドラゴン」で20日、エンジンの試験中に「異常」が発生した。同社が年内に予定している国際宇宙ステーション（ISS）への有人飛行が延期される可能性もある。

アメリカでは2011年にスペースシャトルの飛行を終了。それ以来、同国の宇宙飛行士はロシアの宇宙船ソユーズでISSに行っている。

米空軍の広報官が地元メディアに語ったところでは、「クルー・ドラゴン」は、フロリダ州のケープ・カナベラル空軍基地でエンジンの燃焼試験中だった。この事故によるけが人はいなかったという。

「クルー・ドラゴン」は、3月に初の無人の打ち上げ実験を成功させたばかりだった。

スペースXは事故に関する調査の開始を発表。宇宙船のシステムが「厳しい安全基準」に適合していることを確認すると述べた。

この事故が原因とみられる煙を撮影した写真が、ソーシャルメディアで出回っている。下のツイッターでは、投稿者が「ビーチから煙が見えた」と書いている。

スペースXは、起業家イーロン・マスク氏が2002年に設立した。

（英語記事　SpaceX capsule suffers 'anomaly' in tests

関連トピックス

この話題についてさらに読む