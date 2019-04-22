米スペースXの宇宙船、試験中に「異常」 有人飛行に影響か
- 2019年04月22日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
アメリカの宇宙開発企業スペースX（エックス）の宇宙船「クルー・ドラゴン」で20日、エンジンの試験中に「異常」が発生した。同社が年内に予定している国際宇宙ステーション（ISS）への有人飛行が延期される可能性もある。
アメリカでは2011年にスペースシャトルの飛行を終了。それ以来、同国の宇宙飛行士はロシアの宇宙船ソユーズでISSに行っている。
米空軍の広報官が地元メディアに語ったところでは、「クルー・ドラゴン」は、フロリダ州のケープ・カナベラル空軍基地でエンジンの燃焼試験中だった。この事故によるけが人はいなかったという。
「クルー・ドラゴン」は、3月に初の無人の打ち上げ実験を成功させたばかりだった。
スペースXは事故に関する調査の開始を発表。宇宙船のシステムが「厳しい安全基準」に適合していることを確認すると述べた。
この事故が原因とみられる煙を撮影した写真が、ソーシャルメディアで出回っている。下のツイッターでは、投稿者が「ビーチから煙が見えた」と書いている。
BREAKING: #SpaceX Crew Dragon suffered an anomaly during test fire today, according to 45th Space Wing. Smoke could be seen on the beaches.— Emre Kelly (@EmreKelly) 2019年4月20日
"On April 20, an anomaly occurred at Cape Canaveral AFS during Dragon 2 static test fire. Anomaly was contained and no injuries." pic.twitter.com/If5rdeGRXO
End of Twitter post by @EmreKelly
スペースXは、起業家イーロン・マスク氏が2002年に設立した。