体内からコカイン246袋 日本人男性、メキシコ発の機内で死亡
- 2019年05月28日
メキシコの首都メキシコシティから成田空港に向かっていた旅客機内で日本人男性が死亡し、検視の結果、体内からコカインが入った246袋が見つかった。メキシコ当局が26日、明らかにした。
男性は、コロンビアの首都ボゴタからメキシコシティに入り、24日に成田空港行きの便に搭乗した。男性は機内でけいれんを起したため、同機はメキシコ北西部ソノラ州エルモシージョの空港に緊急着陸した。
メキシコ当局によると、死亡した男性は「ウドウ・N」。死因は、薬物の過剰摂取による脳浮腫としている。
ソノラ州司法当局は声明で、検視を行なった際に、男性の胃や腸の中から幅1cm、長さ2.5cmの袋が見つかったと明らかにした。
Skip Twitter post by @fgjesonora
⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le ocasionó la muere en el aeropuerto de #Hermosillo.— FGJE SONORA (@fgjesonora) 2019年5月26日
🔗 Detalles 👉 https://t.co/xlO4FzOKo0 pic.twitter.com/aM59e1gqg4
End of Twitter post by @fgjesonora
ほかの乗客198人はその後、目的地の成田空港へと出発した。
今後の捜査はメキシコ連邦当局が行なうという。