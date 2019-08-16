米ナスカー元ドライバー、飛行機事故を生き延びる
- 2019年08月16日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
アメリカの人気自動車レース「NASCAR（ナスカー）」の元ドライバー、デイル・アーンハート・ジュニアさん（44）と家族が乗った小型ジェット機が15日、米テネシー州の空港で着陸に失敗して炎上した。全員脱出し、大きなけがは無かった。
飛行機は午後3時40分ごろ、同州のエリザベストン市営空港に着陸の際、滑走路から外れて炎上した。
米連邦航空局（FAA）によると、機内にはアーンハートさんと妻、娘が搭乗していた。全員、目立ったけがを負わずに脱出した。
飛行機はセスナ社製のビジネスジェット機「サイテーション」。FAAによると、事故時は2人のパイロットが操縦していたという。
空港で撮影された映像には、黒煙を上げて燃える機体を消防士たちが消火する場面が記録されている。
引退後はTVコメンテーターに
アーンハート氏は、ナスカーの開幕戦「デイトナ500」を2度制覇。2017年に引退した。現在はNBCスポーツで、ナスカーのコメンテーターをつとめている。
同氏のきょうだいは16日、「全員無事で、さらなる検査のために病院に運ばれた」などとツイートした。
I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.— Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) 2019年8月15日
End of Twitter post by @EarnhardtKelley
ABCニュースによると、アーンハート氏だけが病院に運ばれ、切り傷や擦り傷の治療を受けたという。
FAAと国家運輸安全委員会（NTSB）は、事故の調査を開始した。