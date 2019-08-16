米ナスカー元ドライバー、飛行機事故を生き延びる

  • 2019年08月16日
Firefighters tackle flames engulfing an aircraft that crashed in Tennessee
Image caption 着陸に失敗して炎上した小型機の消火に当たる消防士たち

アメリカの人気自動車レース「NASCAR（ナスカー）」の元ドライバー、デイル・アーンハート・ジュニアさん（44）と家族が乗った小型ジェット機が15日、米テネシー州の空港で着陸に失敗して炎上した。全員脱出し、大きなけがは無かった。

飛行機は午後3時40分ごろ、同州のエリザベストン市営空港に着陸の際、滑走路から外れて炎上した。

米連邦航空局（FAA）によると、機内にはアーンハートさんと妻、娘が搭乗していた。全員、目立ったけがを負わずに脱出した。


Image caption 小型ジェット機は着陸時に滑走路を外れ炎上したという

飛行機はセスナ社製のビジネスジェット機「サイテーション」。FAAによると、事故時は2人のパイロットが操縦していたという。

空港で撮影された映像には、黒煙を上げて燃える機体を消防士たちが消火する場面が記録されている。

引退後はTVコメンテーターに

アーンハート氏は、ナスカーの開幕戦「デイトナ500」を2度制覇。2017年に引退した。現在はNBCスポーツで、ナスカーのコメンテーターをつとめている。

同氏のきょうだいは16日、「全員無事で、さらなる検査のために病院に運ばれた」などとツイートした。

ABCニュースによると、アーンハート氏だけが病院に運ばれ、切り傷や擦り傷の治療を受けたという。

FAAと国家運輸安全委員会（NTSB）は、事故の調査を開始した。

（英語記事　Nascar driver survives plane crash in US

