ロンドン・トラファルガー広場でナイフ事件、1人けが

  • 2019年08月22日
Police cordon at Trafalgar Square Image copyright @globalracers
Image caption ナイフ事件を受け、トラファルガー広場の大部分は封鎖された

ロンドンの名所のひとつ、トラファルガー広場で21日午後9時（日本時間22日午前5時）すぎ、男性がナイフで刺されたとの通報があった。男性は救急車で搬送された。

これを受け、トラファルガー広場の大部分は封鎖され、救急隊のほか、警察車両など5台が駆けつけた。

ロンドン警視庁は、被害者の容体を確認している最中だと説明。また、通行車両などに現場付近を避けるよう指示している。

この件をめぐる逮捕者はまだ出ていない。

トラファルガー広場はナショナル・ギャラリーやナショナル・ポートレート・ギャラリーに面し、ネルソン提督の記念柱やライオン像が並ぶ。ストリートミュージシャンやアーティストなどにも人気の場所となっている。

（英語記事　Man injured in Trafalgar Square stabbing

